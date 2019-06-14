Greater Miami Chamber Spotlights Bill Fuller With Entrepreneurial Professional Award

The Greater Miami Chamber recognized “entrepreneurial professional” Bill Fuller at its most important annual conference.

The Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce hosted its “Salute to Miami’s Leaders Awards” at the Hilton Miami Downtown Thursday evening. The awards, a highlight of the 2019 Annual Goals Conference, put the spotlight on Fuller and seven other Leadership Miami alumni who are standouts in the community. Leadership Miami is a chamber program designed to foster and nurture the City’s future leaders.

“The Salute to Miami’s Leaders awards recognizes and honors Leadership Miami alumni who are community leaders that have made significant contributions to the community, the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce and their chosen profession, making Miami a stronger, more vibrant community,” according to the Chamber.

Fuller was honored as Managing Partner of Barlington Group and Mad Room Hospitality. Fuller, together with his other partners, owns more than 40 properties, many located in Little Havana. His companies manage more than 500,000 square feet of retail, multi-family, office and hotel space. The value of Fuller’s investments exceed $100 million, with his businesses employing hundreds of men and women, who support their families through these jobs.

The other award recipients consisted of Jeanette Nunez, Florida’s Lt. Gov., who won in the Government category; Cathy Alexander, vice president of TD Private Client Group, who won for Banking and Finance; Frankie Ruiz, Chief Running Officer for Life Time, who was given the Bill Colson Award; Mark Eiglarsh of the Law Offices of Mark Eiglarsh, who was recognized in the Legal/Law category; Lori-Ann Cox, CEO of Breakthrough Miami, which was recognized for her Non-profit/Cultural work; Marile & Jorge Luis Lopez, who won the Power Couple of the Year award; and Visionary Leader of the Year Cesar Conde, who is Chairman of NBCUniversal International Group and NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises.