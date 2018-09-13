Grove Arts Festival Receives Top Honors for Florida Events

The 55th Annual Coconut Grove Arts Festival Captures Eight SunSational Awards

The 55th annual Coconut Grove Arts Festival® (CGAF) was honored with several SunSational Awards by the Florida Festivals and Events Association (FFEA) this week. The honors were presented at the association’s 24th annual Convention and Trade Show held in Bonita Springs, Florida.

The Program recognizes innovation, individuality and creative collaboration from 140 of Florida’s leading events. Nominations were accepted in nine categories, including Printed Materials; Outdoor Advertisement; PR / Media Campaign; Photo; Promotional Item; T-shirt; Broadcast Media; Multimedia Marketing and Programming. Each category included three budget levels.

The professional competition presented the Coconut Grove Arts Festival with five Gold/1st Place Awards for Commemorative Poster; Event Recap/ Annual Report; Outdoor Ad: Installations; PR / Media Campaign and Tickets & Invitations. The festival received a Silver/2nd Place Award for its Facebook and two Bronze/3rd Place Awards for its Television Ad and Website.

Coral Gables-based advertising agency PIL Creative Group produced the Outdoor Advertising Campaign for the 2018 CGAF, while Miami-based Kiskinis Communications executed the annual event’s award-winning PR / Media Campaign.

The Coconut Grove Arts Festival® is produced by the non-profit Coconut Grove Arts and Historical Association. The association also maintains the Gallery @ CGAF and presents special exhibitions throughout the year from its location at the Mayfair in the Grove.

The Coconut Grove Arts Festival (CGAF) returns this Presidents Day Weekend, February 16-18, 2019 to Coconut Grove. For more information, or to purchase tickets for the 2019 Coconut Grove Arts Festival, visit www.CGAF.com.