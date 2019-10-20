Grove Chamber invites local business people to eat healthy on Wellness Wednesday

The Coconut Grove Chamber of Commerce is hungry to get the word out about its “Wellness Wednesday: Let’s Eat Healthy,” a monthly program that launches Oct. 30, noon to 2 p.m.

After all, says Katrina Boler, Co-Chair of the Chamber’s Education Committee, “if you want to be successful over the long haul, you have to begin to think about your health, and make it a priority.”

Meetings will be held at a different venue in the Grove each month, she added, “always keeping an eye on healthier-for-you offerings – be it a restaurant, or a women’s club, or a local business or attraction.”

The October event at Saffron@Grove will include a full buffet of Indian cuisine – traditional authentic fresh vegetarian dishes prepared by Chef Mike and Anil – as well as raffle prizes. Ayesha Group Saffron@Grove is located at 2982A Grand Avenue.

Boler says the program started out as a single educational session the Chamber offered in the workplace, called Tea & Mindfulness. “But due to its popularity, the idea evolved soon into this amazing new program component.”

While some may wonder why a chamber of commerce is interested in promoting health and wellness, Boler says its simple. “If you’re health is less than optimal, maybe your business is, too. We should all be mindful of this – and be more concerned with how our health affects our business, not just day-to-day, but over the long-term.

The wellness lunch costs $19.50, including tax and gratuity, but does not drinks. Seating is limited, so lunch-goers are encouraged to make a reservation and pre-pay for their place at the table by sending an email to info@coconutgrovechamber.com

Wellness Wednesday: Let’s Eat Healthy is powered by Desert Sage Life Style Wellness Company and the Coconut Grove Chamber of Commerce.

For information and to register, visit the Chamber website or call 305-444-7270. Program information is also available on Facebook.