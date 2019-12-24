Grove Rotary collected over 500 jackets for those in need

Last month the Rotary Club of Coconut Grove began the 2nd year of their Heartwarming Holidays service project to provide warm outerwear to local elementary school children, teenagers and adults in need. The community responded with enthusiasm; drop off boxes were located at locations including Coconut Grove Cleaners and Laundry, Milam’s Market, Pinch a Penny 81st Street, Coconut Grove Sailing Club, and the Grove Post Office. Ransom Everglades High School & Middle School showed their community spirit by having a donation contest with their sports teams.

The Rotary Club was able to donate more than 500 new or “like new” sweaters, jackets, and hoodies to pre-K through 5th grade students at Tucker and Carver Elementary schools, an area homeless project for teenagers, and a local homeless shelter. There was enough surplus again this year to send jackets to the Florida Panhandle for victims of Hurricane Michael. A special thank you to Jeff Catanach, the owner of the UPS Store, who packed and payed the shipping to the Panhandle Rotary Club for distribution.

“Our community’s response was outstanding, and all of those who received the clothing were pleasantly surprised and very pleased,” said Rotarian Kathy Kesler, “We achieved our goal of insuring that all of those in need will stay warm and dry this winter.”

The Rotary Club of Coconut Grove meets every Thursday at 12:30 for lunch at the Coconut Grove Sailing Club, 2990 Bayshore Drive, 33133- contact RotaryClubofCoconutGrove@gmail.com for any information.