Grove Rotary winter jacket & sweater donation drive 2019

There is still a need for sweaters, hoodie, jackets & raincoats for children in need in Coconut Grove, so the Rotary Club of Coconut Grove in coordination with Ransom Everglades School has officially kicked off a Heartwarming Holidays donation drive today!
Donation drop off boxes are located at:
- Coconut Grove Dry Cleaners & Laundry
- Milam’s Market Grovegate
- The Grove Post Office
- Sailing Club
- Pinch-A-Penny Pool Store in South Miami on SW 81st St.
Sizes needed are: XS up to Adult.
Cash or check donations are also acceptable, and members will place the orders & ship them.
For additional information, email Rotaryclubofcoconutgrove@Gmail.com and a Member will contact you for details or drop off/pick up assistance.
Let’s not have any chilly children or adults in our area this winter!