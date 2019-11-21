Grove Rotary winter jacket & sweater donation drive 2019

There is still a need for sweaters, hoodie, jackets & raincoats for children in need in Coconut Grove, so the Rotary Club of Coconut Grove in coordination with Ransom Everglades School has officially kicked off a Heartwarming Holidays donation drive today!

Donation drop off boxes are located at:

Coconut Grove Dry Cleaners & Laundry

Milam’s Market Grovegate

The Grove Post Office

Sailing Club

Pinch-A-Penny Pool Store in South Miami on SW 81st St.

Sizes needed are: XS up to Adult.

Cash or check donations are also acceptable, and members will place the orders & ship them.

For additional information, email Rotaryclubofcoconutgrove@Gmail.com and a Member will contact you for details or drop off/pick up assistance.

Let’s not have any chilly children or adults in our area this winter!