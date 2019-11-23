Grove’s Mad Hatter Arts Festival is zany, fun, artsy — and happening now through Sunday

Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland tells us, sometimes you have to fall down a rabbit hole to get to where you need to be. But you don’t have to do all that, if all you’re looking for is a family fun weekend adventure – right down the street in Coconut Grove.

Look no further than the zaniest and most fun-filled event of the season – the 15th Annual Mad Hatter Arts Festival, Nov. 23 and 24, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days, at The Barnacle Historic State Park and along the sidewalks of Main Highway.

This juried event features artists with works in all types of media, such as original art and hand-crafted items, as well as select dealers of vintage, antique, repurposed items, and collectibles, and plants.

Spirit of The Grove

For the young and not so young, the Mad Hatter Arts Festival with Artisans & Vintage Marketplace truly is a great way to celebrate the “old Grove spirit” with the entire family.

The Grove has a deep Bohemian history of quirky artists and musicians. In fact, the name of the annual festival originates from a popular ’70s song written by John Sebastian of the internationally famous group, the Lovin’ Spoonful.

Also in keeping with the event’s namesake, here you’ll see folks wearing “mad hats” of fabric and glue, from fedoras to sombreros to trucker caps — an ode to characters in Lewis Carroll’s Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland.

At any given moment, park visitors may also spot charming little girls dressed as Alice or the Queen of Hearts, or adults dressed up as a hookah-smoking caterpillars, and others donning.

As always, music is a big highlight of the Mad Hatter Arts Festival, plus activities for kids of all ages, including a special “Tea Party” with fruity sips and sweets. Adult food also is also available.

About The Barnacle

The Barnacle was built in 1891 and offers a glimpse of frontier life during The Era of the Bay, when all travel to and from Miami was by boat. Situated on the shore of Biscayne Bay, this was the home of the Ralph Middleton Munroe, one of Coconut Grove’s most charming and influential pioneer.

Throughout the year, The Barnacle Society hosts numerous events, including moonlight concerts and outdoor films to raise funds to support this lovely Historic State Park.

To become a volunteer, a member, or for general information visit www.thebarnacle.org or call the Park Ranger station at 305-442-6866. The Barnacle Historic State Park is located at 3485 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove, FL 33133.