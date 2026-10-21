Guitars Over Guns to bring back the 1990s for community event

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Talent is universal; opportunity is not.

On Saturday, Oct. 24, Guitars Over Guns Organization (GOGO) will bring the community together at the Hilton Miami Downtown, 1601 Biscayne Blvd., for “Choose Your Sound: Everybody Dance Now!”, a 1990s-inspired evening celebrating the power of young people, music, mentorship and the arts.

GOGO’s annual fundraising gala will put its students, mentors and alumni at the center of the celebration, featuring live performances and personal stories that demonstrate what is possible when young people have the space and support to find their voices. The evening also will feature elevated dining and drinks, along with an exciting live auction.

This year’s gala will recognize recent Guitars Over Guns Organization graduate and Berklee College of Music freshman Jeffrey Gerald as Student of the Year and honor Sarah Feil Lewin as the evening’s honoree.

“Choose Your Sound is one of my favorite nights of the year because it brings our entire GOGO community together to celebrate the incredible mentees at the heart of our work. It’s a night to honor their creativity, confidence and the impact they bring to this world,” said Chad Bernstein, CEO and co-founder of Guitars Over Guns Organization.

“CYS is also an invitation. When you support Choose Your Sound, you help ensure more young people have access to the mentors, creative spaces and opportunities that allow them to discover their voices and believe in what’s possible for their future. Whether you’ve been part of our GOGO family for years or are joining us for the first time, I hope you’ll come celebrate with us and invest in what our remarkable mentees can become.”

Guests are invited to channel their favorite ’90s looks and get ready for a night inspired by the music and culture of the decade. More importantly, the GOGO community will come together to support opportunities for young people to create, perform and lead.

Through mentorship, the arts and community, GOGO creates safe, creative spaces where young people feel seen and supported. Students are paired with professional, trauma-informed teaching artists who walk alongside them as they build skills, confidence and community onstage, in school and in life.

Music is the vehicle. Mentorship is the engine. Funds raised through Choose Your Sound will support GOGO’s work to expand access to music and arts education, mentorship, mental wellness support, performance opportunities, youth agency and life skills.

Tickets and additional information: cys26.givesmart.com About Guitars Over Guns Organization.

Since 2008, Guitars Over Guns Organization (GOGO) has been an award-winning creative youth development nonprofit empowering young people through music, mentorship and the arts to drive long-term success beyond the classroom.

By pairing students with trained, trauma-informed teaching artists, GOGO supports the whole child, fostering healthier behaviors, career coaching, community and confidence. What began in Miami has grown into a national movement with programs also reaching young people in Chicago, Los Angeles and New York.

Recently, Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder mentored and worked alongside (GOGO) mentees to co-write and debut the original song Better Believe at the Obama Presidential Center opening ceremony on June 18. The song now is available to stream on Spotify.

Learn more at guitarsoverguns.org.

ABOUT US:

For more Miami community news, look no further than Miami Community Newspapers. This Miami online group of newspapers covers a variety of topics about the local community and beyond. Miami’s Community Newspapers offers daily news, online resources, podcasts and other multimedia content to keep readers informed. With topics ranging from local news to community events, Miami’s Community Newspapers is the ideal source for staying up to date with the latest news and happenings in the area.

This family-owned media company publishes more than a dozen neighborhood publications, magazines, special sections on their websites, newsletters, as well as distributing them in print throughout Miami Dade County from Aventura, Sunny Isles Beach, Miami Beach, Coral Gables, Brickell, Coconut Grove, Pinecrest, South Miami, Kendall, Palmetto Bay, Cutler Bay and Homestead. Each online publication and print editions provide comprehensive coverage of local news, events, business updates, lifestyle features, and local initiatives within its respective community.

Additionally, the newspaper has exclusive Miami community podcasts, providing listeners with an in-depth look into Miami’s culture. Whether you’re looking for local Miami news, or podcasts, Miami’s Community Newspapers has you covered. For more information, be sure to check out: https://communitynewspapers.com.

If you have any questions, feel free to email Michael@communitynewspapers.com or Grant@communitynewspapers.com.