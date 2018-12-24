Habitat Group announces sellout of the first tower in Smart Brickell

South-Florida based developer Habitat Group recently announced the sellout of the first tower in Smart Brickell, a master project with three smart interconnected towers.

Upon the successful sales, the developer has begun the demolition of the two multi-family apartment buildings currently on the site to make way for Tower 1.

With a focus on sustainability and environmental responsibility, Habitat Group is repurposing materials during the demolition, which will be used to construct Tower 1. Smart Brickell’s groundbreaking is expected in first quarter of 2019 with completion slated for 2020.

“This demolition marks a major milestone for our largest project to date,” said Santiago Vanegas, founder, CEO and president of Habitat Group. “Once Smart Brickell is completed, local and international buyers will have the opportunity to experience an enhanced lifestyle that integrates smart use, smart design and smart technology.”

Beyond repurposing the duplexes’ materials during the demolition, Habitat Group went to great lengths to ensure Smart Brickell received LEED certification, the most widely used green building rating system in the world. The certification process ensures healthy, highly efficient and cost-saving green buildings. Habitat will meet extensive requirements in regards to the concrete, masonry, metals, wood, plastics, composites, ceramic tiling, resilient flooring and interior design.

The mixed-used residential project sits on a 1.23-acre development area located at 239 SW Ninth St. in Brickell with convenient access to premiere restaurant and retail locations. Owners will able to enjoy the pedestrian-friendly location and have quick access to major highways and roads.

In addition to Smart Brickell, Habitat Group has several Miami projects in the pipeline. The developer is finalizing details on a mixed-use hotel and residential project with 12,000 square feet of retail space located one block from Smart Brickell. They are also launching Millux which will include two hotels with 57 hotel rooms each located just three blocks from Smart Brickell. The developer is also under construction of a multi-family building in East Little Havana which will be delivered in the first quarter of 2020.

For more information about Habitat Group, call 786-220-6889 or visit www.habitatgroup.com.