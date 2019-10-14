Halloween festivities usher in coming holiday season

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Gearing up for the club’s upcoming fundraisers, the GFWC Coral Gables Woman’s Club’s Sept. 18 meeting focused on new members coordinated by Jessenia Francisco, second vice president/ membership chair.

Members learned of the many outreach efforts and upcoming events benefiting the community, including the club’s next Gringo Bingo fundraisers at Clutch Burger featuring DJ Germain that started in March to benefit the club’s numerous charities. In addition, now is the time to sign up for our community’s best annual Haunted House Halloween Party on Oct. 26 at the CGWC clubhouse, 1001-9 E. Ponce de Leon Blvd. That annual party is one you won’t want to miss.

Food, cash bar, music, dancing, awesome costumes, contests and prizes… all for only $50 pre-paid or $60 at door. This event helps support the club’s free children’s dental clinic that provides more than $247,000 in free dental services for children of the working poor. To purchase tickets, visit www.gfwccoralgableswomansclub.org.

In more charity news, the Alzheimer’s Walk, to be held Nov. 16 at Museum Park, was the beneficiary of the Coral Gables Woman’s Club’s Sept. 10 Gringo Bingo fundraiser hosted by Clutch Burger bringing in more than $1,100 for the walk. That September event, which is always a great party, was bigger than ever because it was attorney Lillian Ser’s birthday.

Lillian, who lost her mother to Alzheimer’s, took advantage of the event to support the Alzheimer’s Association and celebrate her birthday taking most all the seats for her crowd of friends.

It was the first time ever there was dancing at a bingo game but with Germain’s music it could not be helped. Following that was the Oct. 1 Gringo Bingo benefiting the Arthritis Foundation’s Jingle Bells Run on the morning of Dec. 8 at The Falls. This was especially fun as it was the birthday of DJ Germain who has, like Steven Bradley, donated his services every month to support the CGWC’s charitable causes.

In other news, an impressive Veterans Outreach event, sponsored by State Sen. Manny Diaz Jr., from District 36, was held on Sept. 13, drawing hundreds of veterans who enjoyed food, music, goodie bags and an opportunity to learn from the more than over 67 federal, state and local agencies and organizations participating such as the Social Security Administration, Veterans Hospital, Florida Department of Children and Families, United States Housing and Urban Development, Home Financing Center, and the GFWC Coral Gables Women’s Club there with information on their free Children’s Dental Clinic, to name a few.

The agencies also included universities, colleges, banking, support services such as Fishing with America’s Finest. This day long event was orchestrated by Judith Ruiz, legislative assistant/chief of staff to State Sen. Manny Diaz Jr., and included an inspirational video and program that left many in the crowd with goose bumps.

Among those attending included Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez; Captain Danny Burgess, director of Florida Veterans Affairs; State Sen. Tom Wright, chair of the Florida Military Affairs Committee; U.S. Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart; State Rep. Brian Avila, who just return from the National Guard Reserve, and State Sen. Rene Garcia. The event was held at the Milander Center for Arts & Entertainment in Hialeah. Hialeah Mayor Carlos Hernandez graciously offered the lovely venue.

Finally, condolences to the family, countless friends and fellow Gator fans on the loss of former Pinecrest Councilmember/ Vice Mayor Jeff Cutler. He was well loved and left us too soon leaving a great void. His ready smile, endless energy, compassion and generous spirit leave us all with a hole in our hearts. He was such a good person and an amazing asset to our community. May he rest in peace.

Until next time, keep making each day count.