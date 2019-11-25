Healthy Start Coalition announces Heather Baker as program manager

Healthy Start Coalition of Miami-Dade, the county’s prenatal and infant care coalition, recently announced Heather Baker as the new program manager.

In her newly appointed position as program manager, Baker will manage the daily operations for the Coalition’s programs and will support affiliated projects. Her primary responsibility will be to work with direct service providers and ensure the successful implementation of the Healthy Start prenatal and postnatal screening. She will coordinate the service delivery model to ensure that participant needs, program goals, and contract objectives are being effectively met.

As an experienced professional in improving the health and wellbeing of prenatal mothers, infants, children and families in a not-for-profit arena, Baker brings 26 years of professional experience to her new position at the Coalition.

Prior to transitioning into her newly appointed role at the Healthy Start Coalition of Miami-Dade, Baker was a director of a Healthy Start program, where she was responsible for the day-to-day operations for the statewide program with the mission of reducing incidence of infant mortality, pre-term labor and low birthweight babies.

Baker earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in Criminal Justice from the University of Florida and earned a Master of Science degree in Criminal Justice Administration from Florida International University. She also holds several certifications in the area of maternal, infant and child health.

