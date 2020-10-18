Historic Grove church invites community to mark 125 years

Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church is inviting the community to join in as the historic congregation celebrates 125 years, with a festive re-dedication celebration on Saturday, Oct. 24, at 10 a.m.

The day will begin at Macedonia, 3515 Douglas Rd. in Coconut Grove, with a Goombay (Junkanoos) style parade and a march/ride through the Grove to celebrate historic landmarks. A bazaar with food vendors, gift items and games for the kids (bounce house) follow the parade. Take a tour of of the church gallery for an informative and unique experience on the history of West Grove. Come out and bring the family for a day of fun and festivities.

The organization of Macedonia plays a pivotal role in South Florida’s history because it was the first African American church on the South Florida mainland organized by blacks in Miami-Dade County. The history of this great religious institution is as varied and complex as a well-defined tapestry that has been woven with many designs and colors.

The church’s humble beginnings and lineage date back as far as 1887 when Isabella Peacock, wife of the owner of “Peacock Inn” was determined that the children of Cocoanut Grove (original spelling) settlement would be taught the Bible. Donated land for that purpose on McFarlane Road is where the new building was erected and was named Union Chapel (currently Plymouth Congregational Church). All races and denominations were privileged to worship together at Union Chapel during that time in Coconut Grove.

Down through its history, Macedonia has been a vital part of the life of the West Grove community and continues to be a reservoir of hope for many as it continues its community advocacy and social civic action; advocating community and equitable economic development, social justice, feeding ministry, after-school and summer literacy programs.

Preservation of the culture and history of West Grove, community collaborations and “Getting out the Vote” is Macedonia’s current focus as the congregation addresses political challenges that have threatened the core of democracy.