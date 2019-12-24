HistoryMiami Museum Marketing Director Wins Prestigious Top Women in PR Award

HistoryMiami Museum, a Smithsonian affiliate, is proud to announce that Michele Reese Granger, marketing director at the museum, is one of this year’s PRNEWS Top Women in PR Awards winners, a recognition for her accomplishment of increasing attendance at the museum by 40 percent between 2017 and 2019. At the annual PRNEWS Top Women in PR Awards Luncheon, Reese Granger will be honored among other women across the country who have made bold advances in crisis management, brand reputation, content creation, social media marketing and more in the last year for their organizations or for their clients.

Among many other accomplishments throughout her career as the marketing director at HistoryMiami Museum, The New York Times wrote a feature story on the musem’s exhibition Queer Miami: A History of the LGTBQ Communities, she partnered with the Miami Dolphins for an alumni weekend for the exhibition opening of Gridiron Glory: The Best of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and planned and executed an VIP event for famed astrologer Walter Mercado’s last appearance and only exhibition, Mucho Mucho Amor: 50 Years of Walter Mercado, that went viral on social media. The award summarized how all three campaigns along with creative online marketing videos and various other elements from Reese Granger’s team that were part of a new way of marketing the museum resulted in an increase in attendance and community reach.

“It’s an honor to receive this award, but mostly it’s a privilege to know we are introducing more and more people every day to the brilliant exhibitions and unique programming that takes place at HistoryMiami Museum,” said Reese Granger. “We offer an authentic look at the stories of Miami and what make up our unique and forever interesting, diverse community.”

Michele also donates her time and PR and Marketing skills to local charity organizations including Beaux Arts Miami and Young Patronesses of the Opera. She is also active member of the Arts and Business Council.

This awards ceremony honors women at the pinnacle of their PR career. Honorees have made significant contributions to their organizations, are admired by peers and employees, and are actively involved in the communications industry. The award ceremony will take place on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 from noon to 3 p.m. at Gotham Hall in New York City.