HistoryMiami Museum Presents the Third Annual Culturefest 305, Celebrating What Makes Miami, Miami

The event is on Saturday November 9, 2019 from noon until 6:30 PM at HistoryMiami Museum

Celebrate life in the Magic City and take in the unique sights, sounds, and flavors that make Miami, Miami! Join HistoryMiami Museum with support from National Endowment for the Arts and Jackson Health System , for a jam-packed day of music, dance, food, and art at their third annual CultureFest 305. The museum will be bringing together the city’s finest traditional musicians, artists and craftsmen for a day of performances and demonstrations, craft activities for all ages, and cuisine from Miami’s favorite local restaurants. From renowned Seminole canoe carving expert, Pedro Zepeda, to Haitian drum and dance ensembles, to chocolate demonstrations, this festival celebrates all that makes Miami the extraordinary, diverse, and vibrant city we love.

WHERE: HistoryMiami Museum, 101 West Flagler Street, Miami, FL 33130

HOW: The event is free

WHEN: November 9, 2019, Noon-6:30 PM

PERFORMANCES:

1:00 – 1:45 James Kelly Duo featuring the Breffni Academy Dancers

2:15 – 3:00 Rose Max & Ramatis

4:00 – 4:45 Henry Linarez Ensemble

5:45 – 6:30 Spam Allstars

DEMONSTRATIONS:

1:00 – 5:00 Pedro Zepeda, Seminole dugout canoe carving

3:15 – 3:45 South Florida Center for Percussive Arts, Rhythms of Miami drum circle

5:00 – 5:30 NSL Danse Ensemble, Haitian drum and dance

ONGOING INTERACTIVE DEMONSTRATION TENTS:

12:00 – 6:30

African instrument making demonstrations, Eddie Osborne

Chocolate making demonstrations, Cao Chocolates and Edible South Florida

Bolivian traditional arts, Bolivia Mágica

Graffiti demonstrations, Cushy Gigs Creative

Chinese traditional arts, World Languages Department & Confucius Institute at Miami Dade College

Miami mystics and healers, Eleventh House

CultureFest 305 Connection Bingo, Radical Partners

ONGOING ACTIVITIES:

12:00 – 2:30 Cuban Dominoes

1:00 – 5:00 Miami Stories Recording Booth

12:00 – 5:00 Interactive Music Area

12:00 – 6:30 Craft Activities

12:00 – 6:30 Photo Opportunity

12:00 – 6:30 Food and Drink Vendors