HistoryMiami Museum to Present Super Bowl Exhibition Gridiron Glory: The Best of the Pro Football Hall of Fame

HistoryMiami Museum, a Smithsonian Affiliate, is proud to present Gridiron Glory: The Best of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the largest and most comprehensive exhibition on America’s favorite sport. Gridiron Glory presents a panoramic view of the story of professional football – from its humble beginnings in the early 20th century to the cultural phenomenon it is today.

The 6,000-square foot exhibition features more than 200 awe-inspiring artifacts, rare photographs, one-of-a-kind documents, spectacular footage from NFL films, and interactive displays that challenge both mind and body. The interactive multimedia experience also includes a “Hometown Heroes” section to spotlight the Miami Dolphins and local football heroes.

“HistoryMiami Museum is proud to bring this exhibition to South Floridians and visitors from across the globe during the 2019-2020 football season that ends with the Super Bowl being played here in Miami,” said Jorge Zamanillo, HistoryMiami Museum Executive Director. “The story lines of Gridiron Glory touch on diverse subjects from the societal impact of the sport, to the science behind the game, to the inspirational stories of the game’s pioneers, players, and coaches. It will be an extraordinary experience for any football fan.”

Fans will get up close to artifacts including the seven-pound sterling silver Vince Lombardi Trophy and items from legends of the game like Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, John Elway and Joe Montana. Dolphins fans will find notable artifacts from all-time favorites such as Dan Marino and Jason Taylor, including the footballs thrown by Dan Marino when he broke the career passing yardage and completions records, as well as Jason Taylor’s jersey, pants, shoes and helmet that he wore during the 2006 season when he won the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year.

“I’m excited that this new exhibition allows people to get a taste of the NFL Hall of Fame here South Florida as everyone gets ready for Super Bowl LIV,” said Rodney Barreto, chairman of the Miami Super Bowl Host Committee. “It’s always great to see the history of one of the greatest annual games of all time and see how beautifully the city of Miami fits into its legacy.”

Additional items on display include:

Akron Indians game ball from 1910

game ball from 1910 Emmitt Smith ’s helmet worn when he broke Walter Payton’s career rushing record

’s helmet worn when he broke Walter Payton’s career rushing record Larry Csonka ’s Super Bowl VII helmet worn during his career with the Miami Dolphins

’s Super Bowl VII helmet worn during his career with the Miami Dolphins Barry Sanders ’ 2,000-yard jersey worn when he joined O.J. Simpson and Eric Dickerson as the only players in the NFL to rush for more than 2,000 yards

’ 2,000-yard jersey worn when he joined O.J. Simpson and Eric Dickerson as the only players in the NFL to rush for more than 2,000 yards Tom Brady ’s draft card presented at the 2000 NFL Draft indicating the New England Patriots selected him in the sixth round

’s draft card presented at the 2000 NFL Draft indicating the New England Patriots selected him in the sixth round A mold replica of Jerry Rice ‘s hands and the football that he caught when he tied the NFL record for most career receptions

‘s hands and the football that he caught when he tied the NFL record for most career receptions Joe Montana autographed MVP football from his Super Bowl XXIV victory

autographed MVP football from his Super Bowl XXIV victory Troy Aikman ’s helmet worn during his 1992 season with the Cowboys

’s helmet worn during his 1992 season with the Cowboys Walter Payton ’s jersey worn when he broke Jim Brown’s all-time rushing record in 1984

’s jersey worn when he broke Jim Brown’s all-time rushing record in 1984 The game ball from Super Bowl XLII when the New York Giants ended the New England Patriots’ undefeated season with a 17-14 victory

from when the New York Giants ended the New England Patriots’ undefeated season with a 17-14 victory The historic elevator panel from Three Rivers Stadium where Art Rooney was standing when the famous “Immaculate Reception” occurred in the 1972 Playoffs

For a complete list of the artifacts click here.

Guests can see how they measure up to the pros by comparing their physical dimensions and athletic abilities to those of the biggest stars in the game. Visitors are invited to try on vintage pads and jerseys, along with today’s equipment or step inside the Instant Replay Booth and see if they can make the right call. Interactive touch screen selection kiosks will also show video clips on each member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Fans can relive the game-changing, milestone records that turned players into legends through Fantastic Finishes from NFL Films in a pop-up theater. They can then test their knowledge of the 267 members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame at interactive kiosks throughout the exhibit.

The travelling exhibition has been featured in every Super Bowl city since its opening in 2012 and will run through Super Bowl week.

The exhibition will be open to the media for a private preview on September 26, 2019 and will follow up with a kick-off party Friday evening on September 27, 2019. Click here to purchase tickets.

Gridiron Glory: The Best of the Pro Football Hall of Fame officially opens to the public on Saturday, September 28, 2019 and will run through Super Bowl 2020 in Miami, until Sunday, February 9, 2020.

Museum Hours and Fees: Hours: Tuesday-Saturday, 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.; Sunday, Noon-5:00 p.m.; Monday, closed. Regular museum admission: $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and students with ID, $5 for children 6-12 and free for museum members and children under 6.