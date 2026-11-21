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Nate’s Honey, the No.nt1 branded honey company in the U.S. and producer of 100 percent pure, raw and unfiltered honey, has launched art installations in Atlanta and Miami as part of its initiative “Honey as Real as Art,” an art collaboration designed to celebrate the authenticity shared by real 100 percent pure honey and original artistic expression.

The first local art installations feature original artwork from acclaimed local muralists George F. Baker III and Sergio J. Quiñonez, also known as SURGE.

Positioned alongside Nate’s Honey’s award-winning Ingredients: Honey campaign creative, the artwork brings the brand’s commitment to authenticity and quality into communities where culture is created, shared and lived.

“At Nate’s Honey, we’ve always believed there’s beauty in keeping things real,” said Michael Carle, CEO of Sweet Harvest Foods and president of Nate’s Honey. “Through our collaborations with George F. Baker III and SURGE, we’re celebrating the people, places and craftsmanship that make communities unique while introducing Nate’s Honey in a way that feels meaningful, local and culturally relevant.”

In Atlanta, Nate’s Honey collaborated with Baker, a muralist, illustrator and creative director of the Foster studio collective whose public works include the Make Friends mural on the Atlanta Beltline and projects with Bonnaroo and TEDxATL.

In Miami, Nate’s Honey partnered with SURGE, a contemporary artist known throughout South Florida for bold linework, vibrant color palettes and collaborations with brands including Nike, Formula 1, Pepsi and the Miami Dolphins.

The artwork was inspired by themes of local culture, natural beauty and the intersection of nature and city life. Artists were encouraged to create work that reflects the energy and identity of their cities while celebrating the authenticity and natural goodness of Nate’s Honey. Each art installation features a QR code directing viewers to behind-the-scenes content showcasing the artists’ creative process and the story behind the work.

“At Nate’s Honey, authenticity is worth celebrating,” said Haley Neid, director of Brand Management at Nate’s Honey. “These artists bring that same belief to their work through creativity, craftsmanship and a deep connection to their communities, and that belief and passion is how the people behind Nate’s Honey approach producing our highest-quality, best-tasting honey.

“The Honey as Real as Art initiative allows us to tell our story in a way that feels authentic to each city while celebrating the people that make those places rich and vibrant in culture,” Neid added.

Nate’s Honey first launched the Honey as Real as Art initiative with a limited-edition bottle of Nate’s Organic Honey with an exclusive label created by artist Jessica Molina. The original label brought artistry to the outside of the bottle to highlight the artistry of Nate’s Organic Honey inside the bottle.

Honey as Real as Art now extends that idea into public spaces and represents an evolution of Nate’s Honey’s broader effort to connect the brand with consumers through culture, storytelling and creativity.

Following the Atlanta and Miami art installations, Nate’s Honey plans to explore opportunities to expand the initiative with additional artwork, exclusive labels and other platforms.

About Nate’s Honey

Nate’s Honey started with one backyard beehive and a passion for sharing the goodness of honey. Since then, it has become the No. 1 branded honey in the U.S., bringing 100 percent pure honey to your home directly from the source. It’s no secret why Nate’s Honey is the best-selling and fastest-growing honey in the U.S. — it’s the purity and taste. A commitment to providing only real, raw and unfiltered honey has earned the company a reputation both at professional competitions and around the kitchen table.

As Nate’s Honey continues to innovate by developing products for fitness and wellness fans, spice lovers and busy families, it remains steadfast in its core beliefs and industry-leading processes that place purity, simplicity and care above all.

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