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HTG, one of the nation’s leading developers of affordable housing, alongside AM Affordable Housing, a non-profit founded by NBA Hall of Famer and Miami Heat legend Alonzo Mourning, recently celebrated the grand opening of Courtside Apartments II, a $58 million affordable housing community delivering 120 income-restricted apartments to Miami’s historic Overtown neighborhood.

A grand opening ceremony brought together elected officials and housing leaders including HTG president and CEO Matthew Rieger; AM Affordable Housing director Alonzo Mourning; Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava; City of Miami Commissioner and SEOPW CRA chair Christine King; Miami-Dade County Commissioner Keon Hardemon; Miami-Dade County HCD director Nathan Kogan; and Florida Housing Finance Corporation board member Mario Facella.

Located at 1698 NW Third Ave. and 1501 NW Fourth Ave., Courtside Apartments II consists of two five-story residential buildings located on either side of the Culmer Center, creating a larger residential campus together with the original CourtsideApartments. Apartments are reserved for income-qualifying residents earning at or below 30, 50, 60 and 70 percent of Area Median Income (AMI), with monthly rents starting at $683.

The development marks the 11th affordable housing community completed jointly by HTG and AM Affordable Housing — and brings the partners back to the neighborhood where their collaboration began a decade ago.

In 2016, HTG and Mourning opened the award-winning Courtside Apartments near the Overtown Youth Center, beginning a partnership that has flourished and resulted in more than 1,000 affordable apartment homes across Florida and Texas.

Overtown has changed significantly in recent years. Improved connectivity, including Brightline service at nearby MiamiCentral, and billions of dollars in public and private investment across Greater Downtown Miami have accelerated development interest in the historic neighborhood, including new market-rate and luxury development.

At the same time, Miami-Dade County confronts an affordable housing crisis of unprecedented proportions. The county faces a shortfall of more than 90,000 affordable units for households earning below 80 percent of area median income — a gap researchers project will grow to nearly 116,000 units by 2030 without new development.

“This is a special day for us all as it marks the culmination of a vision that began more than a decade ago and that so many people helped carry forward,” said Matthew Rieger, president and CEO of HTG. “We’re grateful to the leadership of the City of Miami and Miami-Dade County, to the residents of Overtown who have welcomed us into their community, and especially to Alonzo, who has been an extraordinary partner from day one.

“There’s tremendous investment coming into Overtown today, and that’s exciting,” Rieger continued. “But what makes this neighborhood special is the people, history and culture that were here all along. Making sure longtime residents can stay and share in what comes next has to be part of its future.”

“I’ve been working with children and families in Overtown for more than 20 years, and I’ve watched this community change,” said Alonzo Mourning, founder of AM Affordable Housing. “But one thing hasn’t changed — people need a safe, stable place to call home. The families who have been here and helped build this community deserve to stay here and be part of its future. That’s why this work means so much to me.”

Courtside Apartments II residents benefit from a range of amenities, including a clubhouse with a catering kitchenette, media center, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and bike storage. Units feature full-size Energy Star-rated appliances, luxury vinyl plank flooring and modern fixtures throughout.

Residents also have access to complimentary on-site programs, including adult literacy training, employment assistance programs, financial management programs, and a range of community events and daily activities.

With the completion of Courtside Apartments II, HTG will have developed 1,600 affordable units across 13 properties in Miami-Dade County and over 3,200 units across 28 properties in the South Florida tri-county area. Nationwide, HTG currently has 58 properties in operation.

Financing for Courtside Apartments II included a $30 million construction loan from JP Morgan Chase; $25.9 million in 4 percent Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) equity syndicated through Truist Bank; an $18.6 million permanent loan through Grandbridge Real Estate Capital; a $7.5 million bridge loan from JP Morgan Chase; a $4.3 million Florida Housing Finance Corporation Viability Loan; a $2.75 million State Apartment Incentive Loan (SAIL) from Florida Housing Finance Corporation; a $2.5 million loan through the Miami-Dade County Affordable Housing Surtax Program, and a $1 million loan commitment from the Southeast Overtown/Park West Community Redevelopment Agency (SEOPW CRA).

The development team included general contractor BDI Construction, architect Corwil Architects, engineer Kimley-Horn, interior designer Builders Design, and landscape architect Witkin Hults + Partners.

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