The Humane Society of Greater Miami has announced changes to its shelter and clinic operations in order to serve the dogs and cats of the community safely.Note the following changes that went into effect beginning Wednesday, Mar. 18:

Hours of Operation

• The Soffer and Fine Adoption Center will be open to the public for adoptions and boutique services from noon until 4 p.m., until further notice.

• Visits to the shelter will be restricted to serious adopters and anyone needing to purchase supplies at the boutique only in order to limit exposure. Available animals are listed on the website at www.humanesocietymiami.org. Visit the website before coming to the shelter to ensure that it has the animal you are interested in adopting.

• Both clinic locations will be closed for spay/neuter and TNR services until further notice.

• Both clinic locations will be open regular business hours until further notice.

• Note that check-in procedures have been modified to help limit exposure.

Animal Surrender

If possible, delay surrendering the dog or cat during this period so that emergency situations can take top priority. As usual, animal intake is on a space-available basis and all pets must pass a health and temperament screening prior to being admitted. Any animal surrender should be scheduled in advance by calling the shelter at 305-696-0800.

Donations

• At this time, the Humane Society of Greater Miami will not be accepting any gently used supplies, such as used towels, blankets, toys, etc. While your support is much appreciated, the facility is unable to take any used items during this period.

• While financial contributions are still being accepted, donations should be made online at www.humanesocietymiami.org at this time.

Shelter and clinic sign-in procedures have been adjusted in order to maintain adequate social distancing recommendations. Volunteer activities remain restricted and all outreaches are cancelled until further notice. Additionally, the Humane Society kindly asks that anyone who has recently traveled abroad, returned from a cruise or is exhibiting signs of illness refrain from visiting the facility either as a volunteer or customer.

It is highly recommend that all pet owners have a plan for your pets in case you become ill.

If you have the room in your home, consider reaching out to friends and family to provide support for their pets in the event of illness or hospitalization.

If you have any further questions email or call Jossie Aguirre, director of Marketing and Special Events at Jossie@humanesocietymiami.org or 305-749-1825.