Hundreds Expected at Florida’s 37th annual MEDWeek Business Matchmaker Conference

Hundreds of local entrepreneurs and business people now are registering for the minority business growth event of the year to occur Oct. 11-12 in the heart of Downtown Miami — one of the nation’s most prominent locations for startup, growth, and expansion of small, minority, and women-owned businesses.

Hosted by the Minority Business Development Agency-MBDA Export Center, Florida’s 37th annual Minority Enterprise Development Week Conference & Awards Gala takes place at the Hilton Downtown Miami Hotel, 1601 Biscayne Blvd..

The annual event offers many features that attendees have come to expect, including real-time contracting opportunities, affordable financing for all types of businesses, B2B Expo & Boothside Matchmakers, and global networking opportunities. All that, on Day One, Friday, Oct. 11, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Then, on Saturday, Oct. 12, Florida’s MEDWeek also commemorates MBDA’s 50 years of service to MBEs by hosting its 50th anniversary MEDWeek Awards Gala, 7 p.m. to midnight, in the hotel ballroom. This event will honor “50 of the Most Powerful” minority businesses and advocates throughout the Southeast-Florida region.

“Minority business enterprises help power the engine of American capitalism, which is alive and strong — especially here in Miami, where more than 60 percent of our population is ethnic minorities,” said Marie Gill, president of M. Gill & Associates, and operator of the MBDA Export Center.

“We are so pleased to play our part in the nationwide recognition of the MBDA’s 50th anniversary, and to celebrate the achievements and contributions of minority entrepreneurs who help secure a better future for families, communities, and the entire country,” Gill added.

A program of the U.S. Department of Commerce — MBDA, the primary goal of Florida’s MBDA Export Center is to foster the growth and global competitiveness of minority businesses.

“In order to achieve this, it is critical that stakeholders from the private and public sectors collaborate on growth opportunities for MBEs — and frankly, we are proud of the part we play in successfully achieving this goal in Florida,” Gill said. “In addition to hosting one of the most successful minority business Programs and MEDWeek Conferences in the country, our Florida MBDA Center has an excellent relationship with the City of Miami, which has been our Program’s Strategic Cost-Share Partner since 2008,” noted Gill.

“As such, our center is housed in a City of Miami building, with access to administrative support, marketing and outreach services. The city also embraces the MBDA Export Center as its Small Business Program that offers free technical assistance to businesses within the City.”

Conference Highlights

The all-day conference launches with a range of educational concurrent panel sessions for small, minority, veteran, and women-owned businesses (8:30-11:30 a.m.), covering such topics as:

Access to Capital – Financing, investment, bonding for local and export projects;

Access to Contracts – Contracts from various government agencies and corporations);

Access to Global Markets – “Hot” projects in the Caribbean, Americas, Canada, Africa), and

“Bricks to Clicks” Advances in Technology & Social Media – If you want to do business with Facebook, don’t miss this success story.

MEDWeek will provide opportunities for booth-side “B2B Business Matchmaking Meetings” with U.S. and international buyers in an expo setting (2-5 p.m.).

Major sponsors to date include: City of Miami, Miami-Dade County, Miami-Dade Aviation, Broward County OESBD, Broward Health, Miami Dade Public Schools, Jackson Health System, EXIM Bank. Enterprise Florida, the Beacon Council, FSB Agency, JAMPRO, LEASA Industries, Tri-Rail, and Sam’s Club.

The Florida MBDA Export Center, operated by M. Gill & Associates Inc., provides technical assistance and growth services to generate increased financing, contract opportunities, and greater access to new and global markets for minority business enterprises (MBEs). The center also is designed to help identify, screen, train, promote, and refer MBEs to exporting resources, and to directly source opportunities for their domestic and global growth.

For general conference information, visit www.medweekflorida.org, or reach out via email at marie@mgillonline.com or call 786-515-0670.