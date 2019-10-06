Hundreds expected at Florida’s 37th Annual MEDWeek Conference & Gala, Oct. 11-12

Miami conference features signing of historic agreement between MBDA Export Center and CAMACOL, 50th Anniversary Awards Gala, and world-class business opportunities

Hundreds of entrepreneurs and business people in the Greater Miami/Ft. Lauderdale area – one the nation’s top regions for start-up and expansion of small, minority, and women-owned businesses – are registering to attend Florida’s 37th Annual Minority Enterprise Development “MEDWeek” Conference & Awards Gala, Oct. 11-12.

Hosted by the Minority Business Development Agency-MBDA Export Center, South Florida’s minority business-growth event of the year takes place at the Hilton Downtown Miami Hotel, 1601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, FL 33132.

Among the conference highlights will be the signing of an agreement to solidify the partnership between MBDA Export Center and CAMACOL, the Latin Chamber of Commerce of the United States, in a program of mutual interest to strengthen small and minority businesses.

Friday, Oct. 11: The annual event, entitled “Winning The Future: Fearless, Fast, Focused,” launches Oct. 11 (8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.), with real-time contracting opportunities, affordable financing for all types of businesses, B2B Expo & Boothside Matchmakers program, and world-class networking opportunities.

The annual event, entitled “Winning The Future: Fearless, Fast, Focused,” launches Oct. 11 (8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.), with real-time contracting opportunities, affordable financing for all types of businesses, B2B Expo & Boothside Matchmakers program, and world-class networking opportunities. Saturday Oct. 12: The highly anticipated 50th Anniversary MEDWeek Awards Gala takes place Oct. 12 (7 p.m. – midnight), at the Hilton Downtown Miami Hotel ballroom. This event will honor “50 of The Most Powerful” minority businesses and advocates.

“Minority business enterprises help power the engine of the American economy, which is alive and strong – especially here in South Florida, where our community is enriched by the presence of so many ethnic minorities,” says Marie Gill, president of M. Gill & Associates, coordinator of MEDWeek.

“Our Export Center team is pleased to play its part in the nationwide recognition of the MBDA’s 50th Anniversary, and to celebrate the achievements and contributions of minority entrepreneurs who help secure a better future for the entire country,” Gill added. As a program of the U.S. Department of Commerce, the primary goal of Florida’s MBDA Export Center is to foster the growth and global competitiveness of minority businesses.

In addition to hosting one of the most successful minority business programs and MEDWeek Conferences in the country, Gill noted, “Our Florida MBDA Center has an excellent relationship with the City of Miami, which has been our Program’s Strategic Cost-Share Partner since 2008.”

Major MEDWeek sponsors

Major sponsors to date include The City of Miami, Miami-Dade County, Miami-Dade Aviation, Miami International Airport, Miami Dade Public Schools, Jackson Health System, EXIM Bank. Enterprise Florida, the Beacon Council, FSB Agency, BAC Funding Corp., Bayside Marketplace, CSBE Association, the City of North Miami, the Global Trade Chamber, Broward County OESBD, Broward Health, Tri-Rail, and Sam’s Club.

About MBDA Export Center

The Florida MBDA Export Center, operated by M. Gill & Associates Inc., provides technical assistance and growth services to generate increased financing, contract opportunities, and greater access to new and global markets for minority business enterprises (MBEs). The center is also designed to help identify, screen, train, promote, and refer MBEs to exporting resources, and to directly source opportunities for their domestic and global growth.

To register, visit www.medweek2019-50for50.eventbrite.com. For general conference information, reach out via email at marie@mgillonline.com or call 786-515-0670.