Hundreds of adoption-ready dogs and cats coming to the 8th Annual Adopt-O-Mania event at Marlins Park

Miami-Dade County Animal Services (Animal Services) and the Miami Marlins today announced the eighth annual Adopt-O-Mania pet adoption event at Marlins Park on Sunday, July 14. Hundreds of dogs and cats will be available for adoption on the West Plaza at Marlins Park as early as 9 a.m. until one hour after the end of the game. The game starts at 1:10 p.m. with gates opening at 11:30 a.m.

“We are trying to break our Adopt-O-Mania record of 140 adoptions, so we are waiving adoption fees for all animals this year. Adopters will only be responsible for the $30 licensing fee for dogs over 4 months old,” said Alex Muñoz, Animal Services Director.

The deal keeps getting better with Adopt-O-Mania scheduled on the same day as Bark at the Park, so fans can take their newly adopted dog into the ballpark to watch the Marlins take on the New York Mets. Also, the first 150 people to adopt a dog or cat will receive a pair of vouchers redeemable for any Monday to Friday regular season home game in 2019.

In addition to free pet adoptions, Animal Services and partner organizations will offer free spay/neuter surgeries* for dogs and cats on site in two mobile clinics. Spay/neuter surgeries are by appointment only, and space is limited. To schedule an appointment, please call 311. Dog and cat booster vaccines and license tags will be available for purchase.

*Requirements for spay/neuter surgeries, no exceptions: Drop off is at 7 a.m. and pickup is no later than 3 p.m. Service available for Miami-Dade County residents only. A maximum of four appointments per residential address will be permitted. Proof of current rabies vaccination must be provided for all dogs and cats. Dogs and cats without a current rabies vaccine will be vaccinated at the time of surgery. Only dogs up to 40 pounds are eligible for surgery. Veterinarians may decline surgery for any pet due to health reasons.

For more information, visit the Animal Services website or call 311.