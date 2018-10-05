Hundreds to Celebrate National White Cane Day At Miami Lighthouse on Monday, October 15

Hundreds of blind and visually impaired South Florida residents will celebrate National White Cane Day with a march and celebration at Miami Lighthouse for the Blind. This year’s event features emcee Ron Magill, Goodwill Ambassador at Zoo Miami, and a special presentation by Penny Shaffer, Market President at Florida Blue. The event will also showcase the latest developments in 3-D mapping for the blind and Miami-Dade County Commissioner Sally Heyman will lead the way as the Grand Marshal on Monday, October 15th, beginning at 8:30 a.m. at Miami Lighthouse located at 601 Southwest 8th Avenue.

White Cane Day participants will walk from the Miami Lighthouse’s Mary M. and Sash A. Spencer Campus, down Southwest 8th Avenue, around the block and back, escorted by City of Miami Department of Fire-Rescue and City of Miami Police Department. Upon their return to the campus, festivities will begin with food and entertainment, including performances by musicians of the Miami Lighthouse Music Program.

The celebration also will include a new development in 3-D printing that produces textured maps and allows the blind and visually impaired to navigate their surroundings using their sense of touch. John Stuart, AIA, executive director of Miami Beach Urban Studios, helped develop the 3-D mapping process in consultation with Miami Lighthouse.

Sponsors include: presenting sponsor Florida Blue, as well as, MassMutual Miami, Lions for the Blind, Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Aira, OrCam Technologies, Walgreens Store #15994 and Burger King Store #12778.

White Cane Day is a national observance, celebrated each year since 1964. The day is set aside to celebrate the achievements of people who are blind or visually impaired and their important symbol of independence, the white cane.

To register for White Cane Day activities, contact Cristina Bravo at cbravo@miamilighthouse.org or 786-362-7514.