Hyundai and Miami Auto Show Present 2020 Hyundai Sonata to Lucky Winner

This Holiday Season got off to a great start for one lucky show goer of the Miami International Auto Show. Steven Cruz of Sunrise was chosen as the winner of this year’s annual giveaway contest sponsored by the Dade-Broward Hyundai Dealers and the Miami International Auto Show.

Justin Dash, chairman of this year’s 49th annual Miami International Auto Show (second from right), presents Steven Cruz (second from left) with the key to a 2020 Hyundai Sonata SEL Plus. Also sharing in the presentation are William Lehman Jr. of the South Florida Automobile Dealers Association (left) and Cliff Ray, auto show coordinator of the Auto Show (right).

The all-new 2020 Hyundai Sonata is the manufacturer’s longest-standing and most successful model. This eighth-generation Sonata showcases Hyundai’s Sensuous Sportiness design philosophy, an all-new Smartstream G2.5 GDI engine and segment-first technology that can be personalized.

“The Hyundai Sonata has been a popular vehicle in the South Florida market for some time, and the completely redesigned model continues to take the segment to a whole new level with its sports coupe design cues and technology features,” said Justin Dash, chairman of the Miami International Auto Show. “I am delighted to present this year’s giveaway vehicle and continue the momentum of the Hyundai Sonata in South Florida.”

The Miami International Show is produced by the South Florida Automobile Dealers Association, a four-county group of nearly 200 new car dealers from The Keys to the Palm Beaches. The 50th anniversary Miami International Auto Show will be held February 19-28, 2021 at the Miami Beach Convention Center.