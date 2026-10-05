ICA Miami to present Family Fest, We Are Miami, Oct. 25

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The Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami’s (ICA Miami) annual Family Fest celebrates We Are Miami, bringing families together for a day inspired by the people, places, and creative energy that define our city. It all is happening on Sunday, Oct. 25, from 1 to 4 p.m., at ICA Miami’s Expansion Space 23 NE 41 St.

Through art, music, performance, and hands-on experiences, families will discover the stories and cultural traditions of Miami’s distinctive communities – from Little Haiti and Little Havana to Miami Beach, Wynwood, and the Design District.

Throughout the day, ICA Miami comes alive with opportunities to make, explore, move, and create together, celebrating Miami as a city shaped by many histories, perspectives, and forms of creative expression.

What to expect:

• Neighborhood Art Expeditions: Explore the museum’s surroundings through interactive experiences inspired by the layered histories, architecture, art, and design of Buena Vista and the Miami Design District.

• Hands-On Art Making: Create something of your own at artist-inspired activity stations designed for kids and grown-ups to experience together.

• Live Performances: Experience three lively, interactive 45-minute performances presented throughout the day, bringing music, movement, and storytelling into the museum. Space is limited, so arrive early to find a seat.

Purchase tickets at https://icamiami.org/calendar/family-fest-2026-we-are-miami/. Ticket pricing is $50 for adults, $15 for children (ages 3-17), and free for children under 3. Tickets include access to all activities, activations, and performances. Tickets are non-refundable.

Your ticket purchase directly supports ICA Miami’s free weekend programming for youth, helping make meaningful arts experiences accessible to young people throughout our community.

About the Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami

The Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami (ICA Miami) is dedicated to promoting continuous experimentation in contemporary art, advancing new scholarship, and fostering the exchange of art and ideas throughout the Miami region and internationally.

Through an energetic calendar of exhibitions and programs, and its collection, ICA Miami provides an important international platform for the work of local, emerging, and under-recognized artists, and advances the public appreciation and understanding of the most innovative art of our time.

Launched in 2014, ICA Miami opened its new permanent home in Miami’s Design District in 2017, and in 2024 announced its expansion with the acquisition of a second site on the same block at 23 NE 41 St. in the Miami Design District. The museum’s central location positions it as a cultural anchor within the community and enhances its role in developing cultural literacy throughout the Miami region. The museum offers free admission, providing audiences with open, public access to artistic excellence year-round.

The Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami is located at 61 NE 41 St., Miami, Florida, 33137. For more information, visit www.icamiami.org.

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