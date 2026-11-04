ICON Live takes center stage again with outdoor setting

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To celebrate Miami’s vibrant local music scene, InterContinental Miami is bringing back ICON Live: A Monthly Music Series, inviting locals and visitors to enjoy live performances against the stunning backdrop of Biscayne Bay.

Taking place on the hotel’s Picante Terrace, the open-air setting offers the perfect stage for memorable evenings filled with music, energy, entertainment and waterfront views.

ICON Live returns on Thursday, Nov. 19, featuring South Florida’s favorite local band, Miami Stars Band, which will bring its signature lively energy and mix of ’90s classics and today’s hits to center stage. Guests can expect songs that made the decades unforgettable, inviting guests to sing along and dance to their favorite tunes.

Held every third Thursday of the month from 7 to 9 p.m., ICON Live brings music lovers together for lively performances showcasing some of South Florida’s standout talent. Guests can enjoy the vibrant sounds alongside handcrafted cocktails, creating an elevated yet laid-back experience in the heart of downtown Miami. The event is open free to the public. A cash bar will be available with cocktails. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and this event is open to all ages.

To reserve tickets to the event, visit www.eventbrite.com/cc/icon-live-free-live-music-under-the-stars-4881785/. The QR code on the

Eventbrite ticket must be presented at the door.

The following is the schedule of future ICON Live events at the iconic luxury Downtown Miami property.

• Dec. 17: RUBIXX – An ’80s Holiday Celebration

Turn up the holiday cheer with Miami’s favorite ’80s cover band, RUBIXX! Experience an electrifying evening of iconic ’80s hits mixed with your favorite holiday classics, bringing retro vibes and festive fun to the waterfront.

• Jan. 21: Orlando Mendez – Miami’s Cuban Cowboy

Saddle up for a country music experience with Orlando Mendez, Miami’s very own Cuban Cowboy. Blending his signature Miami flair with Nashville-inspired sounds, Mendez brings the best of country music to life with chart-topping covers, fan favorites, and original songs for a uniquely Miami take on country music.

InterContinental Miami is located at 100 Chopin Plaza in Downtown Miami. For more information, visit www.icmiamihotel.com/IconLive.

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This family-owned media company publishes more than a dozen neighborhood publications, magazines, special sections on their websites, newsletters, as well as distributing them in print throughout Miami Dade County from Aventura, Sunny Isles Beach, Miami Beach, Coral Gables, Brickell, Coconut Grove, Pinecrest, South Miami, Kendall, Palmetto Bay, Cutler Bay and Homestead. Each online publication and print editions provide comprehensive coverage of local news, events, business updates, lifestyle features, and local initiatives within its respective community.

Additionally, the newspaper has exclusive Miami community podcasts, providing listeners with an in-depth look into Miami’s culture. Whether you’re looking for local Miami news, or podcasts, Miami’s Community Newspapers has you covered. For more information, be sure to check out: https://communitynewspapers.com.

If you have any questions, feel free to email Michael@communitynewspapers.com or Grant@communitynewspapers.com.