Influence Communications Hosts- A night honoring Hispanic business leaders

The Florida State Hispanic Chamber of Commerce recently revealed its Top 50 Hispanic Business Leaders in Florida list

Influence Communications honored clients and peers named to the Top 50 Hispanic Business Leaders in Florida list at an evening celebration in Little Havana.

The Florida State Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (FSHCC) compiled the list and joined Influence Communications in handing out the awards to eight Miami-based leaders. The event was held at Ball & Chain in Miami.

The FSHCC has the worthy mission of helping improve the quality of life of Hispanics living in the state. One sure way of doing this is by promoting Hispanic business role models and celebrating their successes in the community, said Julio Fuentes, FSHCC CEO.

“In an increasingly competitive business world, these 50 Hispanic figures in Florida are the best of the best,” Fuentes said. “These are the role models that will set the bar for future Hispanic leaders.”

Helena Poleo, Influence Communications President, was included in the Top 50 list.

The Miami-based executives who also made the list were Ivan Herrera, CEO of UniVista Insurance; Albert Rodriguez, COO of Spanish Broadcasting Systems; Beto Quintero, founder of Quintero & Partners, Manny Diaz, former Mayor of the City of Miami and Senior Partner at Lydecker Diaz; Tony Lima of SL7 Consulting; Rudy Fernandez, VP of Public Affairs for the University of Miami; and Ana Carbonell, founder of The Factor Inc.

“I am very proud to be among such an illustrious list of innovative entrepreneurs, who have achieved so much in the last year,” Poleo said. “It is also wonderful to see so many clients and friends among the honorees.”

Influence Communications also recognized members of the media in South Florida for their dedication to their work and unwavering professionalism. Honored that evening were Miami’s Community Newspapers and MiamiDiario.com as well as Spanish-language comedian and entertainer Jose Carlucho, host of the “Carlucho” variety show on UniVista TV. Additionally, Influence Communications gave a special award to the MC for the event, NBC6 investigative reporter Willard Shepard.

For more information please visit: https://fshcc.com