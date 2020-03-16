Inspire305 seeking Miami’s most innovative nonprofits

Inspire305 powered by United Way of Miami-Dade returns to support local up-and-coming, innovative nonprofits who are doing amazing work in Miami.

New this year, Inspire305 is partnering with 305 Day and City Year on its first 305 Day Volunteer Pledge Drive, encouraging Miamians to pledge their time to volunteer and build a stronger Miami.

Community-focused and driven, Inspire305 will award two grants — a $25,000 Grand Innovator Award and a $10,000 Trailblazer Award — to two deserving nonprofits. Residents are invited to join the movement through volunteerism, social conversations and voting for their favorite nonprofits. Organizations that received their 501(c)(3) certifications between 2010 and 2019, offer services locally and meet all other eligibility requirements are invited to apply until 11:59 p.m. on Apr. 16.

In 2019, Strong Girls Inc. won the Grand Innovator Award and ICU baby took the second place Trailblazer Award. Today, Strong Girls Inc. is using the Inspire305 grant to expand its implementation of its social and emotional learning (SEL) curriculum to more Title 1 elementary schools, while ICU baby is using the grant to provide transportation stipends to low income families with a baby in the NICU in the form of bus passes, parking vouchers, gas cards and Uber rides.

Calendar:

Apr. 16 – Deadline for entries;

Apr. 18 – Inspire305 Garden Day Volunteer Project;

Mid-May – Finalists announced/online voting begins;

May – Online voting ends, and

June – Finale.

A team of community volunteers will review all the applications and announce finalists in mid-May, when voting will open online. At the finale event in June, the finalists will present their pitches to attendees who will have one final chance to cast their votes – and then the winners will be crowned.

Inspire305 aims to propel social change by engaging the community in supporting new, innovative projects that are demonstrating vision and purpose.