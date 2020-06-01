Instagram Stories Ads 101 with Giovanni Insignares

Date: Wednesday, June 3 from 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm EST

Social media card: attached

Details:

BizHack Lead Instructor Giovanni Insignares of the Related Group will talk about one of Facebook’s hottest new ad products: Instagram Stories Ads.

He will include case studies and best practices drawn from businesses that have run successful ads using Instagram Stories.

How Instagram Stories Ads provide businesses new opportunities to reach potential customers.

Tips and tricks to build an effective Instagram Stories Ad.

How to measure the success of an ad and figure out what the best follow up should be. During this hands-on live session, Giovanni will cover:

He’ll be in conversation with BizHack founder Dan Grech, Miami’s leading digital marketing training program for businesses. Free and open to the community

Join our #BizHackLive Webinar Series. BizHack Academy, a leading provider of advanced digital marketing training and recruiting services, is organizing a series of weekly webinars for the business community on how to communicate, market, and survive during and after the coronavirus crisis.

