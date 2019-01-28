It’s better at The Barnacle – with Keith Johns, Feb. 9

The Barnacle Society is pleased to continue its “Under the Moonlight” concert series with Indie Folk Artist Keith Johns, Feb. 9.

Keith is a Miami-raised folk artist who crafts dynamic, beautifully layered music that reflects the variety of emotions present in all of our lives: at times joyful and celebratory, at times sorrowful and longing. He delivers richly nuanced stories in his unique voice with lyrics that are soulful and honest.

MOONLIGHT CONCERTS

Concerts are held every second Saturday now through May. Performances take place at the Historical Barnacle State Park, 3485 Main Highway – a short walk down the path from the main gate, at water’s edge, where guests are invited to come out and enjoy the park’s grounds an hour early at 6 p.m. Lawn chairs and picnics welcome. No pets, though.

Guests may purchase tickets at the gate beginning at 6 p.m., and enjoy the music from 7 to 9 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for members of The Barnacle Society, $3 for children ages 6 to 9, and free for children 5 and under. No pets are allowed.

UPCOMING SHOWS

• March – Miami’s Indie-Folk Band, American Darling Valve

• April – Fusion Folk Americana duo Jennings & Keller

• May – Modern Day Troubadour Beth Woods

Park curbside on Main Highway or in one of Coconut Grove’s many lots or garages – and then stroll over to the entrance gate to purchase tickets. Members of The Barnacle Society receive 20 percent off the adult price and free passes to one regular Moonlight Concert per season.

The Barnacle Historic State Park is administered by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and events are sponsored by The Barnacle Society, Inc., a non-profit organization created for the preservation and financial support of this historic site.

For information, call 305-442-6866 or visit www.floridastateparks.org/park/The-Barnacle and www.TheBarnacle.org.