It’s time for professional soccer in Miami

Sports is good business. The Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce has supported the establishment of major league sports teams in Miami since the Miami Dolphins. The Chamber worked to bring the first Super Bowl to Miami (Super Bowl V). We supported the Miami Heat and the Miami (then the Florida) Marlins franchises because professional sports are good for business and they are good for projecting an image of our community as world class. The only major league sports we do not have is soccer. This is a bit ironic given that soccer is the most popular sport internationally, and Miami is one of the most international cities. Having an MLS team would put Miami among the very few metropolitan areas that have all professional sports represented.

David Beckham has tried for years to bring his franchise to Miami because he knows it will be financially successful and that it “fits” here. Now, with the backing of the Mas family and other private investors, there is a real possibility to finally establish the team by allowing the City of Miami to negotiate with International Miami CF in a no-bid process to bring MLS soccer and develop Miami Freedom Park.

The Miami Freedom Park project will create 15,000 new jobs and contribute over $40 million in annual tax revenues to be divided by the city, the county, the state and the school board, as well as an annual lease payment to the city of over $3.5 million dollars. And most importantly, it will be paid for by the owners, not the tax payers, a rarity in sports franchise negotiations. Once completed, the Park will include a state-of-the-art soccer stadium, a 58-acre public park and public soccer fields open to all players and fans. It will be accessible to fans on Tri-rail and Metrorail – and someday on Brightline.

The Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce Board voted overwhelmingly to endorse this initiative and urges voters to vote YES on Amendment 378.