Jackson Health System Welcomes Executive Vice President and Chief Development Officer Flavia Llizo

Jackson Health Foundation, the fundraising arm of Jackson Health System has hired Flavia Llizo as its new Executive Vice President and Chief Development Officer. In her new role at Jackson Health Foundation, Mrs. Llizo works every day to ensure that Jackson Health System, the nation’s third-largest public health network, receives the philanthropic support it needs to continue providing high-quality healthcare to all patients, Mrs. Llizo’s primary responsibility is to fund world-class care at Jackson by developing and mobilizing philanthropic resources that advance critical care at Jackson.

“As a native Miamian, I have always been truly passionate about this community and have made it my mission to help make South Florida better each and every day, so that future and current generations can benefit,” said Llizo.

Mrs. Llizo has over 20 years of expertise in healthcare philanthropy, relationship management, and cause-related marketing. She is a dedicated professional who has spent her career working within the non-profit industry and raising critical funds for many prominent local and national organizations in the areas of healthcare and social services.

Experienced in comprehensive fundraising campaigns and managing fundraising teams, Mrs. Llizo’s efforts have led to raising more than $175 million for charities in Miami-Dade.

“Shortly after Flavia joined our team in late 2019, we were met with the challenge of raising funds in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, said Candido Viyella, Chairman of the Jackson Health Foundation Board of Directors. “Through Flavia’s efforts and tremendous leadership in her new role, the team has raised in excess of $4 million to support the COVID-19 healthcare workers on the frontlines at Jackson.”

Mrs. Llizo is proud to be a product of Miami-Dade County Public Schools. She is a graduate of Barry University and holds a degree in liberal arts with a specialization in psychology. She lives in Miami with her husband, Rolando and together they have three adult children. She remains active in the community through her membership with the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce, South Florida Hispanic Chamber, Association of Fundraising Professionals, and the Association of Healthcare Philanthropy.

To learn more about Jackson Health Foundation, visit www.SupportJHF.org