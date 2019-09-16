Jazz at Wolfson begins season with MDC Jazz Faculty Quintet

Miami Dade College’s (MDC) Arts and Philosophy Department at Wolfson Campus begins its 22nd season of its successful live jazz series, Jazz at Wolfson Presents, with the MDC Jazz Faculty Quintet at noon on Wednesday, Sept. 18.

The performance is in the MDC’s Wolfson Campus Auditorium, Building 1, Room 1261, 300 NE Second Ave. All concerts are open free to the public.

A group of creative musicians with immense talent and polished skills, the MDC Jazz Faculty Quintet is an ensemble that presents memorable performances of traditional and progressive jazz. Heralded as some of South Florida’s finest musicians, the MDC Jazz Faculty Quintet features saxophonist Mark Small, guitarist Mike Di Liddo, pianist Jim Gasior, bassist Gary Thomas and drummer Rodolfo Zúñiga. As diverse musicians with a variety of musical backgrounds, their performances project a blending of styles that can only come together with jazz.

A mainstay for this series, quintet members are seen accompanying many of the visiting artists. And as superb musicians themselves, they occasionally are featured individually as guest artists. In addition to their teaching responsibilities at MDC, these musicians are active in the jazz community, performing at various venues on a variety of stages throughout South Florida, the United States and the world.

For a complete list of Jazz at Wolfson Presents concerts, visit www.mdc.edu/main/jazzatwolfsonpresents.