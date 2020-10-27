Jazz Holiday at the Monastery featuring Nestor Torres

After a topsy-turvy year, excitement fills the air with an innovative and safe way to celebrate the holidays with family, friends, and business associates.

With great pride and enthusiasm, the Ancient Spanish Monastery Foundation presents celebrity Latin Grammy Award-winning flautist Nestor Torres on Sunday, December 13th at 7pm at the Ancient Spanish Monastery 16711 W. Dixie Hwy. North Miami Beach 33160.

Nestor Torres rhythmic and melodious jazz flute performances are a force of nature that remain in a class by themselves with five Latin and regular Grammy nominations, and one Latin Grammy Award. In addition to 16 solo recordings, Torres’ unique collaborations with diverse artists such as Gloria Estefan, Kenny Loggins, Dave Mathews, Herbie Hancock, and Tito Puente; as well as performances with the Cleveland, Singapore, New World Symphony Orchestras, and others, are testament to his remarkable versatility and artistry.

There are two ways to enjoy the show. VIP Tickets are $100 per person for a beautiful evening outdoors at the Monastery. You’ll enjoy an open bar, food, fabulous entertainment, and the exquisite beauty of the Monastery. (Masks, limited seating, and social distance required.) Virtual Tickets are $25 for those who prefer to enjoy the show from home.

RSVP for tickets at www.spanishmonasteryfoundation.com. Sponsorships are also available. Call Marjorie Dean at (305) 610-3567 for additional questions or information.

As the holidays approach, and you plan to see this exciting event, not only will you look forward to enjoying a spectacular evening with Nestor Torres, you will also derive satisfaction knowing that your tax-deductible contribution benefits the Ancient Spanish Monastery Museum.

Presented with the support of Miami-Dade County Dept. of Cultural Affairs, the Cultural Affairs Council, Miami Dade Mayor and Board of County Commissioners. The Ancient Spanish Monastery Foundation is a non-profit 501(c) (3) non-profit public charity.