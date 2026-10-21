Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited combines reliability, comfort

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

1 of 2

For drivers who want the versatility of a midsize SUV without giving up the confidence of four-wheel drive, the 2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 4×4 deserves a close look. It combines Jeep’s familiar rugged design with a comfortable cabin, modern technology and the ability to handle more than the daily commute.

The Grand Cherokee Limited 4×4 is powered by the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 engine. It produces 293 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque and is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. The engine uses regular unleaded gasoline, making it a practical choice for drivers who want a conventional gasoline-powered SUV, particularly with the high gas prices of today. Jeep lists the V6 with fuel-economy ratings of 19 mpg in the city, 26 mpg on the highway and 22 mpg combined.

The Grand Cherokee offers the Jeep’s Selec-Terrain traction-management system. It allows the driver to select among Auto, Sport, Rock, Snow and Mud/Sand modes, helping adjust the vehicle’s operation for different driving conditions. While most South Florida owners may spend their time on pavement, the added capability can be useful when traveling through challenging terrain or dealing with changing road conditions after big rains or a hurricane.

Towing is another area where the $60,000-plus Grand Cherokee offers versatility. Jeep lists a maximum towing capacity of 6,200 pounds for the 2026 Grand Cherokee when properly equipped. That figure does not mean every Limited 4×4 can tow that much. Engine, drivetrain, equipment and trailer requirements must be considered and buyers should verify the rating for the specific vehicle.

Inside, the Grand Cherokee Limited is designed to serve as a comfortable family vehicle. The two-row Grand Cherokee seats five passengers and measures 193.5 inches long. Its 77.5-inch width gives it a substantial road presence, while the SUV’s design provides the elevated seating position many buyers want. The cabin also features Jeep’s Uconnect 5 infotainment system with a 12.3-inch touchscreen, along with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

The Limited trim sits within a broader Grand Cherokee lineup that includes several levels of equipment. Available features and options can vary, so shoppers should examine the window sticker carefully rather than assume every advertised feature is standard.

For Miami residents, the Grand Cherokee Limited 4×4 offers a combination of everyday practicality and additional traction capability. It can serve as a commuter vehicle during the week and a road-trip companion on the weekend. Its V6 engine, automatic transmission, available four-wheel-drive systems and comfortable interior give it a broad range of uses.

The 2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 4×4 remains a traditional gasoline-powered SUV with modern amenities and genuine Jeep capability.

For buyers who value space, towing potential and four-wheel-drive versatility, it provides a well-rounded option in the midsize SUV market.

Give it a spin and tell me what you think.

ABOUT US:

For more Miami community news, look no further than Miami Community Newspapers. This Miami online group of newspapers covers a variety of topics about the local community and beyond. Miami’s Community Newspapers offers daily news, online resources, podcasts and other multimedia content to keep readers informed. With topics ranging from local news to community events, Miami’s Community Newspapers is the ideal source for staying up to date with the latest news and happenings in the area.

This family-owned media company publishes more than a dozen neighborhood publications, magazines, special sections on their websites, newsletters, as well as distributing them in print throughout Miami Dade County from Aventura, Sunny Isles Beach, Miami Beach, Coral Gables, Brickell, Coconut Grove, Pinecrest, South Miami, Kendall, Palmetto Bay, Cutler Bay and Homestead. Each online publication and print editions provide comprehensive coverage of local news, events, business updates, lifestyle features, and local initiatives within its respective community.

Additionally, the newspaper has exclusive Miami community podcasts, providing listeners with an in-depth look into Miami’s culture. Whether you’re looking for local Miami news, or podcasts, Miami’s Community Newspapers has you covered. For more information, be sure to check out: https://communitynewspapers.com.

If you have any questions, feel free to email Michael@communitynewspapers.com or Grant@communitynewspapers.com.