Johnson & Wales University suits up with Ladies of Valor Empowerment to host ‘Clothing Drive for a Cause’

Ladies of Valor Empowerment (L.O.V.E.) partnered with Johnson & Wales University’s North Miami Campus Nov. 1 to host “Clothing Drive for a Cause,” in support of underprivileged young women and teenage girls in the community seeking employment.

The event took place at the JWU North Miami Commuter Lounge & Boardwalk, located at 1701 NE 127th St., North Miami, FL 33181.

“L.O.V.E. is gratified to partner with JWU to host this event for young women and teenage girls in our community who need a helping hand in matching their skills and abilities with professional attire,” said Lady Alourdes Pierre, Founder/CEO of L.O.V.E. “With the right look and presence, they will be better equipped to seek gainful employment with poise and confidence.”

The joint clothing-drive effort started soon after Pierre’s organization relocated and reached out for support from JWU North Miami, one of their major collaborators in the community.

Upon visiting L.O.V.E.’s Suited For Empowerment Boutique, Pierre says the team from the JWU was “immediately eager to join the movement” in search of young women’s professional attire by issuing a call to action throughout the university to earmark donations. L.O.V.E. is a 501c3 that provides business attire and image coaching (at no charge) to underprivileged young women seeking employment.

The clothing drive was spearheaded by the College of Business with the assistance of the JWU fashion club, FAB, in the areas of planning, marketing, and hosting the event on campus.

“The administration, staff, faculty, and students at The JWU North Miami Campus are pleased to plan and participate in the clothing drive in support of the L.O.V.E. organization and the community at-large,” said Melodie Davis-Bundrage, Ph.D., chair of the College of Business at the JWU North Miami Campus.

“Preparing women and girls for job development and collegiate readiness is such an important cause and perfectly aligns with the mission of the university,” she added.

Clothing Drive for a Cause focused on gathering professional women’s wear, shirts, blouses, ups, plain black jeans, and simple accessories.

L.O.V.E. hosts multiple events throughout the year to seek financial and in-kind donations to support its mission of preparing young women for advancement in professional careers, higher education, military service, and other civic and community service fields.

About Johnson & Wales University was Founded in 1914, Johnson & Wales University is a private, nonprofit, accredited institution with more than 14,000 graduate, undergraduate and online students at its four campuses in Providence, R.I.; North Miami, Fla.; Denver; and Charlotte. An innovative educational leader, the university offers degree programs in arts and sciences, business, culinary arts, design and engineering, education, health and wellness, hospitality, nutrition, and physician assistant studies.

JWU’S unique model integrates arts and sciences and industry-focused education with work experience and leadership opportunities, inspiring students to achieve professional success and lifelong personal and intellectual growth. The university’s impact is global, with alumni from 124 countries pursuing careers worldwide. For information, visit jwu.edu.

Ladies of Valor Empowerment is a 501 c3, non-profit organization located in the heart of the metro area’s Haitian American community. The mission is to mentor, develop, and equip underprivileged young women to lead themselves with confidence and integrity to become college bound, career focused, and to develop their potential to join the next generation of women leaders. L.O.V.E. is located at 1175 NE 125th Street, Suite 413, North Miami FL 33161. For information, call 786-615-2234, email lourdes@yove.org, or visit www.yove.org.

Photos also provided by Johnson & Wales University student Mason Seeger, of the JWU Media Communications Team.