JOIN OUR DELTA AIR LINES PARTNERSHIP BY VOLUNTEERING!

Our volunteers are called to host a Military Hospitality lounge, located at the Miami International Airport, 2ND. Level Concourse E. Duties and Responsibilities consist of checking for military ID and travel documents. Replenishing snacks and beverages consumed during their shift. Keeping snack and beverage surfaces free of crumbs and wrappers. Volunteers are required to perform two 4 hour shifts per month and a commitment of a minimum of one (1) year. And most importantly, always thanking our military personnel for their service.

All volunteers need to be 21 and older. Because of the nature of the volunteer work, the prospect volunteer must be mobile! Prospect volunteer needs to fill out an initial application on our website www.militaryloungemiami.com. The application is submitted to TSA who will conduct a background check. Once applicant clears the background check they are required to attend a 3.5 hours TSA class. Upon completion of the 3.5 hours TSA class, they are issued a badge and an employee parking decal. Their parking fee at the employee parking is waived!