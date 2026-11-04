Joint Venture to develop The Ursa office building in Miami Design District

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Miami Design District Associates and BH3 Management recently announced the closing of a joint venture to develop The Ursa, a newly redesigned Class A office building in the Miami Design District that will deliver approximately 250,000 square feet of premium office space and approximately 15,000 square feet of ground-floor retail.

The partnership has expanded and reimagined the building’s original concept by combining adjacent properties into a larger, 20-story building. The project is designed to meet the needs of the world’s leading companies seeking best-in-class office space in an environment that values design, culture, and connectivity. Construction is expected to begin in 2027, with completion anticipated in 2029.

The Ursa will feature expansive 18,000- to 20,000-square-foot floor plates, 14-foot ceilings, landscaped balconies, an amenity deck, fitness facilities, curated ground-floor retail and dining, and on-site parking. Beginning on the seventh level, the office floors offer elevated, panoramic water views and sweeping vistas of the Miami skyline.

The building has been designed to provide the scale, functionality, amenities, and service level of a trophy office tower within a boutique, highly walkable neighborhood setting.

Designed by Arquitectonica and Arsham Studio, The Ursa will bring together architecture, art, hospitality, and workplace design, introducing a new dimension to the Miami Design District and expanding the neighborhood’s distinctive mix of uses and experiences.

Internationally recognized artist Daniel Arsham will curate the building’s art program, including installations on the façade and in the lobby, further distinguishing The Ursa as an office environment that reflects the neighborhood’s global reputation for design and culture.

The Ursa enters the market as Miami’s office sector continues to see sustained leasing activity. According to a recent report by JLL Research, Miami office leasing activity through the first half of 2026 surpassed full-year totals in both 2024 and 2025. The activity reflects continued demand from companies seeking workplaces with a wide variety of amenities in accessible locations.

“The Ursa gives us an opportunity to create an office building that both reflects and augments the Miami Design District, adding another iconic structure to the neighborhood,” said Craig Robins of Miami Design District Associates. “This neighborhood has always been about creating unexpected connections between design, art, culture, and commerce, and we see the workplace as a natural extension of that idea.

Together with BH3 Management, we’re creating a project that adds another layer to the district and gives companies a more inspiring way to experience Miami.”

The Miami Design District has established itself as an international destination for fashion, design, dining, art, architecture, and culture, all within a highly walkable neighborhood. Across from The Ursa, Fouquet’s Miami Hotel and Residences is planned as a mixed-use development that will bring the storied Parisian hospitality brand to South Florida. Designed by Pritzker Prize-winning architect David Chipperfield and interiors by the Paris-based studio RDAI, Fouquet’s is expected to include 143 residences and 85 hotel rooms.

“We are honored to partner with Craig Robins and Miami Design District Associates, whose vision created the Miami Design District as one of the country’s most distinctive neighborhoods,” said Gregory Freedman, co-founder and co-CEO of BH3 Management. “We approach The Ursa with real excitement and look forward to delivering a best-in-class office environment that reflects the design, culture, walkability, and energy that make the District special.”

For more information, visit www.TheUrsa.com. For leasing inquiries, contact Aaron Vomberg at 617-460-9916 or aaron@designdistrict.com.

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