Jorge Pérez Donates $350K to Support Local Coronavirus Relief Efforts

The COVID-19 pandemic has had devastating and far-reaching efforts on South Florida; however, if there is a silver lining in our grim reality, it’s that individuals, community leaders and organizations from all walks of life have come together to pool resources like never before to help our neighbors and those in need.

To do his part in helping the community, Jorge Pérez, founder of leading development firm The Related Group and The Jorge M. Pérez Family Foundation, is donating $350,000 for coronavirus relief efforts to benefit local organizations. These donations will include the following:

The Jorge M. Pérez Family Foundation has announced a $200,000 contribution to The Miami Foundation’s Community Recovery Fund to specifically help provide support for local arts and cultural organizations impacted by the coronavirus. The arts and cultural organizations are at particular financial risk from canceled performances and events and the donation will help directly address challenges being faced by the arts community.

The Related Philanthropic Foundation has announced a $100,000 contribution to United Way of Miami-Dade's Miami Pandemic Response Fund. The funds will help support local working families (over 59% of Miami-Dade families which live paycheck to paycheck) and small businesses, which are the backbone of Miami's economy.

Related is also giving an additional $50,000, to help support Miami-Dade County Schools in their efforts to help feed the most fragile students and families in our community, while supporting local restaurants. The funds will go towards M-DCPS' daily family meal distribution initiative, which is purchasing 200 take away hot meals a day, each day from a different restaurant, to provide meals to families in areas who may not have access to current grab and go food distribution sites.