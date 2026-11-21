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Juggerknot Theatre Company returns to Little Havana with La Casita, an intimate immersive theater experience running Nov. 19 through Dec. 20. The experience explores family, displacement, gentrification, and the meaning of home.

For La Casita, Juggerknot Theatre Company has partnered with Miami artist Daniel Fila, founder of El Fresco Art Space, where the production will be staged. The independent gallery and co-op for local urban contemporary artists occupies the historic former Optica Lopez building on Calle Ocho, a longtime Little Havana landmark which is slated for eventual demolition to make way for affordable housing.

“We are thrilled to return to Little Havana, where we produced our first immersive show, Miami Motel Stories, written by Juan C. Sanchez.

Returning to this neighborhood with a new work by Juan is a full-circle moment for our team,” said Tanya Bravo, founder and artistic director of Juggerknot Theatre Company.

“Juggerknot has always been committed to telling the stories of Miami’s changing neighborhoods, especially those of residents most vulnerable to displacement and whose histories can be erased by rapid redevelopment,” Bravo continued. “Partnering with Daniel Fila and El Fresco feels especially meaningful because artists, too, face the ongoing challenge of holding on to their spaces as neighborhoods develop.

Staging La Casita in a historic building that is itself facing demolition brings an added layer of meaning to a story about displacement, family, and what it means to hold on to a place you call home.”

Celebrating its 10th anniversary, Juggerknot has helped pioneer immersive theater in Miami, bringing national attention to the city’s stories and transforming unexpected spaces into theatrical experiences.

La Casita is written by Juan C. Sanchez, the playwright behind Juggerknot’s critically acclaimed Miami Motel Stories series, and directed by Ana Margineanu, whose work with the company includes Miami Motel Stories: North Beach, The Blues Opera, and Conjuring the King.

La Casita stars local actors: Therese Adelína, Vanessa Elise, Andrés Mejía Vallejo, and Glenda Pezuela.

About Juggerknot Theatre Company

Juggerknot Theatre Company is a Miami-based theater company dedicated to creating immersive and site-specific theatrical experiences rooted in the stories, histories, and communities of Miami.

Through productions such as Miami Motel Stories, Wynwood Stories, Conjuring the King, and Miami Bus Stop Stories, Juggerknot transforms unconventional spaces into theatrical environments that connect audiences with the city’s past and present. Visit www.juggerknottheatrecompany.com/.

La Casita was written by Juan C. Sanchez and is directed by Ana Margineanu with Therese Adelína, Vanessa Elise, Andrés Mejía Vallejo, and Glenda Pezuela. The creative team includes returning Juggerknot collaborators Anamaria Morales, lighting designer, and Marina Pareja, scenic and costume designer. Artistic director and producer is Tanya Bravo; co-producer and prop master is Natasha Bravo.

Tickets are $75. For tickets and Information visiy www.juggerknottheatrecompany.com/la-casita.

Dates are Nov. 19-Dec. 20. El Fresco is loicated at 1340 SW Eighth St, Miami, FL 33135 (Little Havana). Audience capacity is 20 per performance. Performances are Thursday, 7:30 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m., and Sunday, 2 and 6:30 p.m. Previews are Nov. 19-22.

No performance on Thanksgiving, Nov. 26. Running time approximately 75 minutes. Ticket price is $75.

About El Fresco Art Space

Founded in 2012, El Fresco Art Space is a Little Havana art space and incubator, and one of the last remaining indie galleries in Miami. An inclusive community led by artists for artists, El Fresco provides local creators a shelter in a field of rampant exploitation and consistent displacement, and a path around the gatekeeping hierarchy of the establishment art world.

The gallery’s long-running monthly “Vinyl Tuesdays” series provides a platform for local artists and deejays to showcase their works, with nearly all proceeds going back to the artists themselves. In September, El Fresco moved into the historic Optica Lopez building on Calle Ocho, a longtime Little Havana landmark that once served generations of neighborhood residents.

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