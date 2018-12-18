Jungle Island, Live 305 Entertainment presents a magical ‘Santa’s Circus’

Jungle Island and Live 305 Entertainment bring a spectacular new holiday tradition to South Florida with a magical “Santa’s Circus, An Acrobatic Fairytale.”

Filled with an imaginative array of acrobatic artistry, holiday décor and original holiday storytelling, the 90-minute performance encapsulates the essence of Christmas and celebrates the wonder and joy of the season.

“Santa’s Circus” is an interactive emotionally provoking production created and produced by multi-award winning executive producer and Cirque du Soleil veteran, Francisco Javier Santos. Coming from a long lineage of circus performers, Francisco has 20 years of experience creating and overseeing live blockbuster entertainment and decades of circus performance craft from his family who have been in the entertainment business since 1706.

Families can revel in breathtaking stunts, magic, illusion, comedy and the totally unexpected by a troop of international performers at this family-friendly Christmas-themed circus show. Additionally, guests can meet and greet favorite Christmas characters and participate in personal letter writing to Santa with the help of Mrs. Claus.

During show dates, guests will have an opportunity to fly with Santa on SuperFlight, South Florida’s only outdoor wind tunnel and sky diving simulator, for a discounted add-on rate of $39. The bundle also includes a complimentary video of the experience and capturing the ultimate Instagram post that will make for an unforgettable holiday event. As part of its ongoing park-wide renovations, Jungle Island also introduces inspiring performances and activations designed with friends and family in mind.

Santa’s Circus takes place from Dec. 20 through Dec. 30. Guests can purchase exclusive General Admission 1, 2, and 3 tickets for sectioned seating at Santa’s Circus online at www.JungleIsland.com/Santa. Tickets range from $21.99 for general admission to $65.99 for VIP seating. Jungle Island is located at 1111 Parrot Jungle Trail on Watson Island.