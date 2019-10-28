Junior Orange Bowl kicks off 71st anniversary season

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Junior Orange Bowl Committee kicked of the year at the Coral Gables Museum with a lovely catered meeting on Oct. 16.

JOBC president Isa Goenaga welcomed the gathering of members and sponsors before unveiling this year’s theme for the annual JOBC Parade (Miracle on the Mile) and the festival (Celebrate Champions).

By the way, the parade in Downtown Coral Gables has changed from the Sunday after Thanksgiving to a new date, Sunday, Dec. 15, which may make it even more festive with the city’s holiday decorations on display.

The parade go down Miracle Mile at 6 p.m.

Area businesses and service organizations who want to build their own floats or sponsor one are encourage to email jobc@jrorangebowl.org. JOBC Parade chair is Don Slesnick III.

Actually, the Junior Orange Bowl already held its Cross Country Invitational on Oct. 4 at Larry & Penny Thomson Park attracting some of the best runners in South Florida. In addition, the Youth Ambassador Committee produced another great event, a Rockin’ the Runway Fashion Show at The Biltmore Hotel on Oct. 13. After conducting interviews as opposed to a pageant type of selection process, the four Youth Ambassadors were chosen.

They will represent the JOBC at events but will have an opportunity to participate in the Jr. Orange Bowl Youth Leadership Program, sponsored by the Anthony Abraham Foundation to the tune of $10,000.

This program will offer the Youth Ambassadors and others workshops and more. Isa Goenaga and Youth Ambassador chair Luisa Alvarez are excited about working with Norma Jean Abraham to take the former Royal Court Committee in this new direction.

Next up for this dynamic organization is a Robotics competition on Nov. 2, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., at Miami Springs Recreational Center, that draws students from schools all over the county. This is a spectacular event that showcases some very bright talented students like so many of the events the JOBC produces.

Looking to volunteer? The JOBC always needs volunteers and some events require a very large work force to assist. To volunteer, call 305-662-1210. A complete list of events may be found at jrorangebowl.org.

A Safe Haven for Newborns Gala was another great success held Oct. 19 at the Intercontinental Hotel Miami with presenting sponsor The Celia Lipton Farris & Victor W. Farris Foundation. The evening’s guest emcee was Laura Pastrana CBS4 News anchor, with guest Ambassador Florida State Sen. Rene Garcia, who also is a member of the board.

Board member Dr. Jaime Fernandez once again added to the excitement during the cocktail hour making announcements and encouraging support for the many options to spend money from a wine and a Lotto Tree raffle to buying sight unseen Kendra Scott Jewelry that always sells out.

Miami’s Community Newspapers was delighted to participate as the Gala’s Media/PR sponsor. Thanks its countless donors, the organization, founded by CEO Nick Silverio, has saved the lives of 315 babies to date. Nick, who has never taken a salary, has lots of volunteers who also deserve credit for supporting his work and the mission such as his amazing volunteers including Norris Perez, who has chaired the auction year after year, and others such as Cindy Delgado, Ann McCormick, Odalys Quesada, Henry Delgado, Efrain Sora, and Gina Perez, to mention a few.

In other news, runners will want to mark Sunday, Dec. 8, on their calendars for the Arthritis Association’s Miami Jingle Bells Run. Yes, folks, it is time to sign up for a fun morning at The Falls. Registration starts at 6:30 a.m., at the Talbots/Chico’s area of the mall. While the race starts at 7:30 a.m., there will be another kids run starting at 8:30 a.m.

The GFWC Coral Gables Woman’s Club already is committed and raised almost $1,000 at the recent Gringo Bingo fundraiser that will be added to their annual gift of $1,000 as a sponsor. Like so many supporters, members will be there dressed in holiday attire or, at the very least, Santa hats. Register at JBR.org/Miami or call Lisa Boccia for more information at 305-928-3553.

Finally, save the date, Nov. 19, 7-9 p.m., for Coral Gables Woman’s Club’s next Gringo Bingo at Clutch Burger. This time the proceeds will be directed to the Chapman Partnership.

Then, on Dec. 3, look for Gringo Bingo to support the Junior Orange Bowl Committee. To hold your spot, call Gloria at 305 968-3090.

Until next time, keep making each day count.