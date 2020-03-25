Keeping Your Business Alive During COVID-19 – Marketing Tips and Tools for South Florida Small Business Owners

Live Videoconference
Thursday, March 26
1:30-2:30 pm
RSVP Required
Free and open to the community
BizHack founder, Dan Grech will then lead a discussion among top marketers from small businesses across South Florida. Whether it’s a school or a fitness studio or a restaurant, they’ll talk about how they’ve changed their approach to serving their customers and marketing their businesses after this sudden shift in the business climate.
And we will share local, state and federal resources that small businesses can use to weather the storm.
Throughout, participants will be able to share their own experiences and ask their burning questions via a live chat.
During this session, you’ll get:
Tips from the trenches on what’s been working best for other businesses in South Florida
Concrete tips and tools to help you adapt to this sudden shift in consumer behavior
Local, state and federal resources that small businesses can use to weather the storm including resources to contact for low-interest loans
- Andreina Santaella of Miami-based Polestar Pilates, a chain of pilates studios that have started offering group sessions online
- Anna Robbins of 222 Taco in North Miami, a fast-casual restaurant, which has developed creative approaches to serving its takeout customers — including (for the first time ever) to-go specialty Margaritas
- Karin Ray of ASM Music School in Cooper City, which is adapting its after-school music programs to the temporary shutdown of schools
- We’ll also feature Rachel Cohen from the Office of Miami-Dade Commissioner Eileen Higgins (District 5) on resources for small businesses