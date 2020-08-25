Kristi Krueger joins Alzheimer’s Assn. SE Florida Chapter Board of Directors

Kristi Krueger, anchor and health reporter for WPLG Local 10 News in Miami, was appointed recently to the Alzheimer’s Association Southeast Florida Chapter Board of Directors.

Now in her 27th year at WPLG, Krueger has reported extensively on various public health concerns in her time as a journalist, including Alzheimer’s and dementia. She has received numerous awards for her work, including three Emmy Awards, National Television Academy Silver Circle Award, and Deborah Natansohn Award for her contributions to women’s health and wellness, among many other accolades.

“We are so thrilled to welcome Kristi to our leadership team here in Southeast Florida,” said Tracey Wekar-Paige, executive director of the Alzheimer’s Association Southeast Florida Chapter. “With her decades of experience and personal dedication to our cause, we know we are made stronger in our fight to eliminate Alzheimer’s and all other dementia.”

Krueger, who lost her father to dementia in June, said that the heartbreak her family experienced throughout his decline was a driving factor in her decision to get involved with the Alzheimer’s Association.

“I’m doing this for my dad, in his memory, because I know what a struggle it is to care for someone with dementia,” she said. “My dad was an NFL football coach, a college football coach, and he was so intelligent and funny. We lost all of that, and it was very hard on my family.”

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, there are more than 5 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s disease. In Florida alone, there are currently 580,000 individuals battling dementia and an additional 1.1 million family members and friends providing them with daily, unpaid care.

Krueger, after witnessing the challenges of caregiving firsthand, said she hopes to help others in similar situations in her new role.

“I think that more awareness needs to be out there about the resources that are available for families,” she said. “I want to be able to help other families navigate the system, and to provide more services and support for families like mine.”

For both those diagnosed with dementia and their loved ones, the Alzheimer’s Association can be a valuable resource. To learn more, visit www.alz.org or contact the Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 Helpline at (800) 272-3900.