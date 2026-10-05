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TUES, OCT 6, 2026MIAMI, FL81°
Around TownBiscayne Bay TribuneFort Lauderdale

Lasaly Changkachith: Palmetto Bay Seat 3 Candidate

By Community Newspapers
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Michael Miller welcomes Lasaly Changkachith, candidate for Palmetto Bay Village Council, Seat 3, to Miami’s Community Newspapers.

According to her campaign biography, Changkachith grew up in Homestead and raised her family in Palmetto Bay. Her background includes Scout leadership, coaching, and involvement in local resiliency projects.

Her campaign platform emphasizes fiscal accountability, traffic and street safety, protection of green spaces and water, and resident participation in Village government.

Watch the interview and learn more at https://www.electlasaly.com/.

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