Link to tickets: https://bizhack36.eventbrite.
com/?aff=BHCommunityNewspaper
Digital marketing expert Dan Grech of BizHack Academy will walk you through the basics of how to create a strategy to run Facebook Ads and will teach you specific tactics using Audience Insights, detailed targeting and more. Learn how to find new customers and generate sales in 2020 using the most powerful ad platform ever built.
In 1.5 hours, we’ll review the five pillars of every Facebook Ad:
- Setting the campaign objective
- Defining your audience
- Creating an irresistible offer
- Crafting a compelling message
- Using effective photo or video creative
The BizHack methodology has helped more than 5,000 businesses across South Florida drive new customers to their business using social media advertising. If you’d like that for your business, Start With Us!
Open enrollment, though seating is limited. No prior advertising experience required.
Here are the complete details:
Launch a Successful Facebook Ad
Time: 9:30-11 am
Location:
The Idea Center at Miami-Dade College.
315 NE 2nd Avenue
Building 8, 5th Floor
Miami, FL 33132
Link to tickets: https://bizhack36.eventbrite.