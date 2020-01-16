Launch a Successful Facebook Ad

Digital marketing expert Dan Grech of BizHack Academy will walk you through the basics of how to create a strategy to run Facebook Ads and will teach you specific tactics using Audience Insights, detailed targeting and more. Learn how to find new customers and generate sales in 2020 using the most powerful ad platform ever built.

In 1.5 hours, we’ll review the five pillars of every Facebook Ad:

Setting the campaign objective

Defining your audience

Creating an irresistible offer

Crafting a compelling message

Using effective photo or video creative

The BizHack methodology has helped more than 5,000 businesses across South Florida drive new customers to their business using social media advertising. If you’d like that for your business, Start With Us!

Open enrollment, though seating is limited. No prior advertising experience required.