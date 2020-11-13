Launch of Wynwood Scavenger Hunt Helps Local Businesses for Holidays

Wynwood-based law firm AXS LAW Group is proud to announce the launch of its first annual “WINwood Scavenger Hunt,” a free event open to the public that encourages locals to safely shop, eat and visit Wynwood merchants. The event takes place Friday, December 11, through Sunday, December 13, with one lucky participant winning a $1,000 prize.

Participants are encouraged to register by Thursday, December 10, on AXS Law Group’s website, www.axslawgroup.com. Upon registering, they will receive a list of riddles via email, directing them to clues hidden within the 16 participating Wynwood locations. Contestants, who can work together in groups or compete individually, need to snap and accurately post a picture of answers to at least 10 of the 16 riddles. The list of riddles will also be posted on the AXS LAW Group’s Instagram page, @AXSLAW, and on the company’s website by December 7.

Participating Wynwood businesses in the “WINwood Scavenger Hunt” include: The Salty Donut, Museum of Graffiti, BASE, Buya Izakaya + Yakitori, Cielito Artisan Pops, Candle Land, Sana Skin Studio, Doma Restaurant, Morgan’s Restaurant, Fireman Derek’s, Beaker & Gray, R House, D.O.G. Wynwood, SuViche, rácket, and The Lab Miami.

“As a Wynwood-based company, we have always been driven as a business and family to support our fellow neighbors by giving back to the community where we live and work,” said Jeff Gutchess, founding partner at AXS LAW Group. “With most local merchants open for business again, we hope South Floridians are encouraged to come back and visit our neighborhood by taking part in this fun, safe and family-friendly scavenger hunt, all while helping us in our mission to boost our local economy.”

The rules to participate in the “WINwood Scavenger Hunt” are as follows:

Participants have to post their answers to a minimum of 10 of the 16 riddles by snapping a photo or video of each answer and sharing it on their personal Instagram Stories. Participants can choose which 10 riddles they wish to answer in any order.

Participants have to tag @AXSLAW and the participating business they took that particular photo at, as well as use the hashtag #AXStoWynwood, in each story post/frame.

Instagram entries will only be accepted between 12:01 a.m. Friday, December 11, through 11 p.m. on Sunday, December 13.

The winner needs to be at least 18 years old to redeem his/her prize.

One lucky participant will be selected based on the most correct and creative answers, such as dressing up in a holiday costume, wearing fun face masks, using unique props, etc., and will win a grand prize of $1,000 in gift cards to redeem at the participating Wynwood retailers, merchants and restaurants, sponsored by AXS LAW Group.