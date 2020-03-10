Leadership at its Best: Top M-DCPS Principal, Assistant Principal  to be Honored April 7

Superintendent of Schools Alberto M. Carvalho, School Board members, Dade Association of School Administrators (DASA), principal and assistant principal of the year nominees and school and district administrators will converge for the Principal and Assistant Principal of the Year Awards Ceremony on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 with Registration & Reception beginning at 5 p.m. and the Ceremony & Dinner at 6 p.m. at DoubleTree by Hilton, located at 711 N.W. 72 Ave, Miami, FL 33172.

Every year, M-DCPS honors the best of the best School leaders during an awards ceremony sponsored by DASA. This is a unique opportunity to give tribute to outstanding pricinpals and assistant principals in the District. Each winner and finalist will be awarded and will get a cash prize.

The Principal of the Year (POY) winner will receive different prizes and among them, an auto lease to a brand new vehicle donated by Toyota of North Miami . The four finalist principals are:

Lakeisha Wilson-Rochelle from North Region who has more than 25 years experience at the District and 8 years as a principal at Scott Lake Elementary.

Leon Maycock is the principal at Miami Edison Senior High which it is housed in Central Region and he has been able to obtain a “B” grade for the school.

Rafael Villalobos from South Region is the principal for John S. Ferguson Senior High and has the honor of having served as principal of two schools at the same time!

Yamila Carballo is the reigning principal at The English Center, an adult education center for adults which represents the Division of Alternative and Adult Education. The English Center is the only school in the whole United States which is open 7 days a week.

The Assistant Principal of the Year, (APOY) will also receive prizes. The finalists are:

Mary Murphy who works at K-8 Feinberg Fisher K-8 Center which is part of North Region and started her teaching career in 1993.

Lamar Johnson is an Assistant Principal for the Central Region and works at Jesse J. McCrary Jr. Elementary since 2013.

Celethia Passmore is proud to serve the students and families from South Region at Dr. Manuel C. Barreiro Elementary.

Tracie Mc Cullough from Adult Alternative Education represents that section of the schools district as an Assistant Principal at American Adult Education Center.