Lebanese Festival promises fun-filled family weekend

For mouth-watering food and great entertainment, including folkloric dances with different shows every night, look no farther as numerous church volunteers from Our Lady of Lebanon are steeped in grape leaves in preparation for the the 42nd annual Lebanese Festival.

In addition to authentic Lebanese cuisine and sweets, guests will enjoy shopping for Lebanese arts and crafts.

The festival will take place at the Abraham Banquet Hall, 2055 Coral Way, over three days.

The fun begins Friday, Jan. 24, 6 p.m. to midnight, and continues Saturday, Jan. 25, 6 p.m. to 2 a.m., and then Sunday, noon to 11 p.m.

By the way, the big show is Saturday night but there is entertainment all the time.

Admission is only $5 per day.

For more information call 305-856-7449.