Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s ‘Light The Night’ scheduled Nov. 2

More than 5,000 people, including corporate and family teams that have been touched by cancer, will gather to walk in an emotional and uplifting evening on Saturday, Nov. 2, 6 p.m., at Bayfront Park in Downtown Miami for The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s (LLS) annual “Light the Night” event.

Together they join a massive cancer community of approximately 1 million people at 150 inspirational evening walks across the U.S. and Canada, all in an effort to end cancer.

Survivors celebrate by carrying white lanterns and taking part in an inspiring survivor ceremony within the survivor circle as a white beam of hope reaches up to the sky, illuminating the darkness. A Remembrance Pavilion honors those who have passed and allows a quiet place where family, friends and co-workers can leave tributes to their loved ones. Red lanterns are displayed for supporters, while gold lanterns represent those in memory.

Light the Night, now in its 18th year, is the primary fundraiser for LLS, the world’s largest voluntary health agency dedicated to blood cancer. The walk aims to shine light on one of life’s darkest moments while raising important funds for critical blood cancer research and to improve the quality of life of cancer patients and their families through support services and free information.

Registration for Miami’s Light the Night event, can be found at www.lightthenight.org/events/miami.

“For 70 years, LLS has invested more than $1.2 billion to advance cancer therapies and save lives. Light the Night is our most important fundraiser of the year. We are so very grateful for the generous support of our sponsors including Miami Cancer Institute; Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center; Cole, Scott & Kissane PA; Gabriel and Claudia Navarro Foundation; Genentech; OneWord Properties; iHeartMedia; Kreps DeMaria Public Relations and Marketing; Wawa, and Sedano’s, as well as the participating individuals, families and corporate teams,” said DeAnn Hazey, CFRE, executive director, Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Southern Florida Chapter.

“No one ever wants to ever hear the words ‘you have cancer.’ With no means of preventing or no early screening available for most blood cancers, such as leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin’s disease and myeloma, LLS is helping to find a cure through its research,” said Dr. Guenther Koehne, deputy director and chief of Hematologic Oncology and Blood & Marrow Transplantation at Miami Cancer Institute, and chair of its 2019 Light the Night Campaign.

“I salute their good work and the difference it is making in the lives of cancer patients.”

For sponsorship information or to participate in a corporate or family team contact Hebe Occupati at Hebe.Occupati@lls.org.