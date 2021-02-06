Life of Juan A. Turro to be honored through day of environmental action

1 of 2

Saying goodbye is never easy, and covid-19 has complicated how we bid farewell to loved ones.

Juan A. Turros, a beloved father, son, and brother died suddenly of a heart attack at age 52.

His partner Yvette Betancourt has come up with a unique way to honor Juan’s legacy through a day of environmental action.

Yvette, along with friends and family, has organized a socially-distanced beach side cleanup focusing on Virginia Key and nearby beaches.

Yvette came up with the idea to honor Juan’s legacy as a meticulous environmentalist, who would do what he could to pick up trash as he came across it on kayak and camping trips.

“Virginia Key was a place Juan and I would frequent by Kayak and we enjoyed relaxing on its beautiful beaches and islands,” said Yvette. “Anyone close to Juan knew he was very passionate about the environment and loved the natural world. He was very committed to minimizing his personal environmental footprint.”

Yvette has teamed up with Esther Luft, the owner of Virginia Key Outdoor Center to coordinate a morning of action on Saturday February 13, 2021.

There will be both kayak and shore side cleanup options.

Those interested in participating can access the Registration link at :https://fareharbor.com/vkoc/items/127773/date/2021-02-13/ or call the Virginia Key Outdoor Recreation Center at 786-224-4777 for more information.

“Juan believed in everyone doing their small part adding up to something significant, and I can’t think of a better way to honor his legacy than having everyone pitch in to make beautiful Virginia Key even more pristine.

Details :

8:30 a.m. Arrival & check in, pick up supplies, life vests, paddles and kayaks

9:00 a.m: Kayaks depart

9:15 a.m.: Shoreside cleanup departs on foot

Duration: 2 hours estimated

Cost:

By Sea: $25 kayak rental for 2 hours with guide for the group*

By Land (on foot): $0

*If you have your own kayak, you are free to bring it and no charge will apply

Included:

– Reusable buckets for glass and metal

– Reusable garbage bags

– Luggage scale to weigh garbage

– Extra water to refill water bottles

– Individual bagged lunches provided (Vegetarian option) after cleanup

Please bring:

– Trash poker or nabber (@Amazon $8.95)

– Face coverings or masks

– Water/hydration in reusable bottles

– Hat

– Sunscreen

– Mosquito repellant

– Garbage picker stick

– Walkers: Closed toe comfortable shoes

– Kayakers: Closed toe water shoes

Can’t make it?

Please donate in Juan’s name to Waterkeeper Alliance fighting to defend drinkable, fishable and swimmable waters in S. Florida at https://www.miamiwaterkeeper.org/donate