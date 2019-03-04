LifeCann Medical Marijuana Clinic celebrates opening in Wynwood

LifeCann Medical Marijuana Clinic hosted more than 150 guests at its grand outdoor opening reception in Wynwood on Feb. 21.

Joining forces at this exciting new location are two renowned companies thriving across global markets, the Classic Car Club Miami and Kruzin Footwear.

While listening to good vibes from DJ Master Feathers and sipping on their cocktails, the guests had the opportunity to learn what’s new and what is next in terms of medical marijuana at one of the five dispensaries booths.

LifeCann guests also were able to talk with Board Certified Internal Medicine and Cardiologist Dr. Fernando Fandiño-Sende to discover first-hand the benefits of receiving treatment with medical cannabis. During his fellowship in cardiology at Mount Sinai in Miami Beach, Dr. Fandiño-Sende practiced as an attending cardiologist and also was involved in teaching.

“Vigorously rising in the ranks of alternative medicine across the world, medical cannabis has been proven to be one of the most promising medicines for 100 medical conditions such as cancer, epilepsy, HIV/AIDS, multiple sclerosis, ALS, PTSD, and many more,” Dr. Fandiño-Sende said.

With more than 30 years of experience in the medical field and 1,500 satisfied patients, Dr. Fandiño-Sende is dedicated to the evaluation, education and treatment of patients who qualify for medical marijuana.

Florida residences must provide medical records or documentation from their primary care physician describing their diagnosis and bring these records with them to the evaluation appointment. Once approved through an in-person examination by Dr. Fandiño-Sende, the patient will receive a temporary medical cannabis card issued by the Florida Department of Health emailed as well as a physical Identification card that will be mailed.

For more information on LifeCann and its mission or to know the three easy steps to qualify for a Medical Marijuana ID card, visit lifecannmed.com or call 1-833-LIFECANN (1-833-543-3226). LifeCann is always one email away at health@lifecannmed.com.